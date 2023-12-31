Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been making her mark on social media since her release from prison on Dec. 28, after spending eight years behind bars. The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother, Clauddine 'Dee Dee' Blanchard, in 2016. She had been victimized by her mom, who suffered from the mental illness Munchausen syndrome by proxy, throughout her childhood.

Gypsy Rose posted a picture with the caption “First selfie of freedom!” on her Instagram account a day after her release. The account was set up in August and verified in October, ahead of Gypsy Rose leaving prison. At the time of publication, the account had grown to 4.8 million followers.

On Instagram, Gypsy Rose has been promoting her other social media accounts. She has a TikTok profile which currently has 1.5 million followers and an X account which is less popular, with 10.3k followers. On Dec. 31, Gypsy Rose announced that she has also joined Snapchat. She’s warned on her Instagram about fake social media accounts using her likeness.

Across her social media bios, Gypsy Rose identifies herself as “a public figure, public speaker, author, advocating awareness about Munchausen syndrome by proxy.” She told People in an interview shortly before her release that she wants to use her social media presence for good.

“I feel like I have been blessed with that ability to possibly create change,” she reportedly said. “And that is what I'm trying to do.”

Gypsy Rose was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 in relation to the murder of her mom. She served 85% of her sentence before being released. Gypsy Rose’s ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, was convicted of first degree murder for carrying out the premeditated killing and received a life sentence.

The psychological disorder Munchausen syndrome by proxy sees a primary caregiver repeatedly seek attention for the false, exaggerated, or inflicted illness of another person. For years, Dee Dee convinced the public and Gypsy Rose that her daughter was seriously ill, and would reportedly punish Gypsy Rose if she protested.

The story captivated the public, inspiring documentaries, films and a Hulu miniseries titled The Act. Gypsy Rose, who reportedly wasn’t able to watch the series in prison, said in a statement that it was “unfair and unprofessional” that the series was made without her consent.

Gypsy Rose plans to tell her own story now, both through social media and an ebook titled Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom featuring her interviews, journal entries and art that Penguin Random House is set to publish on Jan. 9, 2024.

Beyond raising awareness about her experience, Gypsy Rose is also documenting her personal life on social media. She married Ryan Scott Anderson, who People reported is a special education teacher from Louisiana, in June 2022. He told the news outlet that he first wrote to Gypsy Rose as a penpal in 2020.

She revealed on social media this week that she would divulge more of their love story in a Lifetime special The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard starting on Jan. 5.

Gypsy Rose, who identifies herself on social media with a married hyphenated last name Blanchard-Anderson, posted a picture of her and her husband kissing inside a home, with a “Just Married” sign hanging in the kitchen and “Ryan and Gypsy” in neon letters on the wall. Within the caption, she gave a plug to “watch how our love story began” on the Lifetime show.