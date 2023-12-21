See Every TIME Cover from 2023

More Must-Reads From TIME
- Taylor Swift Is TIME's 2023 Person of the Year
- Your Questions About the Colorado Trump Ruling, Answered
- Sam Altman on OpenAI and Artificial General Intelligence
- Essay: After My Parents Died, I Lost the Christmas Spirit . Now It's Slowly Coming Back
- You’ve Heard of Long COVID. Long Flu Is a Health Risk, Too
- The Surprising Origins of Popular Christmas Songs
- Column: Why the World Must Set a Price on Carbon
- The Most Anticipated Books of 2024
- Want Weekly Recs on What to Watch, Read, and More? Sign Up for Worth Your Time
Contact us at letters@time.com