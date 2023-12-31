Welcome to 2024! New Year’s resolutions, gym memberships, and dry January may come and go, but Netflix’s seemingly endless supply of shows and movies is here to stay. On Jan. 4, The Brothers Sun, starring Michelle Yeoh as Eileen "Mama" Sun, introduces Bruce Sun (Sam Song Li), a regular Californian—until his brother shows up from Taipei with killers on his tail. The same day, Society of the Snow will retell the story of the 1972 Uruguayan flight disaster in the Andes mountains, which killed 29 passengers—though 16 survived. On Jan. 5 comes Dan Levy’s feature film directorial debut Good Grief, a warm dramedy about losing a loved one at Christmas.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in January 2024—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in January 2024
Available January 1
Bitconned
Fool Me Once
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment
Available January 4
Boy Swallows Universe
The Brothers Sun
Society of the Snow
Available January 5
Good Grief
Gyeongseong Creature Part 2
Available January 10
Break Point: Season 2
The Trust: A Game of Greed
Available January 11
Champion
Sonic Prime Chapter 3
Available January 12
Lift
Love is Blind: Sweden
Available January 15
Maboroshi
Available January 17
End of the Line
Available January 18
Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis
Available January 19
Love is Blind: Sweden (new episodes)
Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Season 2
Mi soledad tiene alas
Sixty Minutes
Available January 20
Captivating the King
Available January 22
Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2
Available January 23
Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees
Available January 24
Six Nations: Full Contact
Queer Eye: Season 8
Available January 25
Griselda
Masters of the Universe: Revolution
Available January 26
Love is Blind: Sweden (new episodes)
Available January 27
Doctor Slump
Available January 28
Love is Blind: Sweden (new episodes)
Available January 29
Mighty Bheem’s Playtime
Available January 30
Jack Whitehall: Settle Down
Available January 31
Alexander the Great
Baby Bandito
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1
WIL
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in January 2024
Available January 1
Annabelle
Annie (1982)
Antz
Aquaman
Beethoven
Bruce Almighty
The Croods
Dawn of the Dead
The First Purge
Gravity
How to Train Your Dragon
It's Complicated
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
ONE PIECE: Marineford
Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6
The Purge: Election Year
School of Rock
Survivor: Season 33
Survivor: Season 7
This Is 40
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Training Day
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)
Available January 6
The Florida Project
Available January 8
This is Us Seasons 1-6
Available January 15
CoComelon: Season 9
Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2
Available January 16
Cats (2019)
Available January 17
Freaks
Available January 20
The Real World: Season 16
Available January 23
Train to Busan
Available January 24
American Girl: Corinne Tan
Available January 25
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in January 2024
Leaving January 5
BlacKkKlansman
Get Out
Love Island USA: Season 2
Ma
Leaving January 12
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Leaving January 14
The Doll
The Doll 2
Uncharted
Leaving January 19
The Real World: Season 28
Leaving January 22
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Leaving January 24
Begin Again
Leaving January 31
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Baby Mama
The Bling Ring
Call Me by Your Name
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1
Eat Pray Love
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
La La Land
Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng
