Welcome to 2024! New Year’s resolutions, gym memberships, and dry January may come and go, but Netflix’s seemingly endless supply of shows and movies is here to stay. On Jan. 4, The Brothers Sun, starring Michelle Yeoh as Eileen "Mama" Sun, introduces Bruce Sun (Sam Song Li), a regular Californian—until his brother shows up from Taipei with killers on his tail. The same day, Society of the Snow will retell the story of the 1972 Uruguayan flight disaster in the Andes mountains, which killed 29 passengers—though 16 survived. On Jan. 5 comes Dan Levy’s feature film directorial debut Good Grief, a warm dramedy about losing a loved one at Christmas.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in January 2024—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in January 2024

Available January 1

Bitconned

Fool Me Once

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

Available January 4

Boy Swallows Universe

The Brothers Sun

Society of the Snow

Available January 5

Good Grief

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2

Available January 10

Break Point: Season 2

The Trust: A Game of Greed

Available January 11

Champion

Sonic Prime Chapter 3

Available January 12

Lift

Love is Blind: Sweden

Available January 15

Maboroshi

Available January 17

End of the Line

Available January 18

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis

Available January 19

Love is Blind: Sweden (new episodes)

Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Season 2

Mi soledad tiene alas

Sixty Minutes

Available January 20

Captivating the King

Available January 22

Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2

Available January 23

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees

Available January 24

Six Nations: Full Contact

Queer Eye: Season 8

Available January 25

Griselda

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Available January 26

Love is Blind: Sweden (new episodes)

Available January 27

Doctor Slump

Available January 28

Love is Blind: Sweden (new episodes)

Available January 29

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime

Available January 30

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down

Available January 31

Alexander the Great

Baby Bandito

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1

WIL

Michelle Yeoh as Mama Sun and Chau Long as Steve in 'The Brothers Sun.' Michael Desmond—Netflix

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in January 2024

Available January 1

Annabelle

Annie (1982)

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It's Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

Survivor: Season 33

Survivor: Season 7

This Is 40

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)

Available January 6

The Florida Project

Available January 8

This is Us Seasons 1-6

Available January 15

CoComelon: Season 9

Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2

Available January 16

Cats (2019)

Available January 17

Freaks

Available January 20

The Real World: Season 16

Available January 23

Train to Busan

Available January 24

American Girl: Corinne Tan

Available January 25

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4

'Society of the Snow' retells the story of the 1972 Uruguayan flight disaster in the Andes mountains. Courtesy of Netflix

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in January 2024

Leaving January 5

BlacKkKlansman

Get Out

Love Island USA: Season 2

Ma

Leaving January 12

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Leaving January 14

The Doll

The Doll 2

Uncharted

Leaving January 19

The Real World: Season 28

Leaving January 22

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Leaving January 24

Begin Again

Leaving January 31

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Baby Mama

The Bling Ring

Call Me by Your Name

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1

Eat Pray Love

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

La La Land

Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng