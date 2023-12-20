TIME Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs sent the below memo to staff on Wednesday:

Dear all,

I am so thrilled to announce that, in addition to his role as Executive Editor, Dan Macsai is being promoted from Vice President, TIME Events, to Chief Events Officer. In 2023, there’s been no more significant transformation of how we deliver our journalism than the rapid growth of TIME Events.

Because of Dan, more people interact with TIME in person than at any point in our history. Under his leadership, we gathered together our partners, stakeholders and audience members 27 times in 2023, up from 3 just two years ago, and hosted events all over the world—from Davos to Dallas to Dubai. This work has created a stream of newsmaking moments for TIME as well as our fastest-growing new revenue line, up 84 percent year over year. Dan and our colleagues in TIME Events have big plans to continue this growth in 2024. And as Executive Editor, Dan will continue to expand the TIME100 community across a variety of new fields, and find new ways to tell their stories.

Dan is a Swiss army knife: he marries exquisite editorial judgment with an entrepreneurial sense for how to create new opportunities for TIME and our journalism. He has done that ever since he started working at TIME 11 years ago as the front-of-book editor. I am so thrilled to be able to partner with Dan, and I know our many colleagues across the business benefit from his spirit and wisdom.

Sam