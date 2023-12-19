TIME Appoints Kelly Conniff as Deputy Editor

TIME Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs sent the following note to staff on Tuesday:

Dear all,

I am delighted to announce that Kelly Conniff has been promoted to Deputy Editor. In this role, Kelly will be my partner in making the day-to-day and strategic decisions for our journalism and lead editorial relationships across the business. Working with me, Kelly will lead the staff to ensure we deliver high impact journalism, find new readers and keep loyal ones, and prioritize to achieve results for our newsroom.

Across her 11 years at TIME, Kelly has made an indelible impact on our journalism and our people. Since joining TIME in 2012, Kelly has held a variety of senior editorial positions, including overseeing our audience and culture teams, supporting decision-making for the print magazine, and guiding our digital efforts. Her vision and skill in leading these teams over the past decade have helped grow TIME’s robust presence across social media, which reaches more than 50 million people, and our newsletters, which inform 2.5 million subscribers. In addition, Kelly has been a key partner to our TIME Studios efforts in film, television, and audience.

From leading cover stories on Elliot Page, Game of Thrones, Barbie and Steven Spielberg, and launching our historic “Women of the Year” platform, Kelly’s editing efforts and exclusives over the years are many. Kelly’s work has been recognized for its excellence across the industry. This year, she added the responsibility of editing our “Person of the Year” issue and cover story, achieving one of the most impressive editorial efforts in recent memory.

Kelly is relentless in her drive to increase our impact and extend our reach. I could not be more lucky to have worked with her every day for the last decade. She is an extraordinary partner. I know TIME will continue to benefit and grow through her leadership.

Sam

