Marvel Studios has dropped Jonathan Majors from the franchise after the actor was convicted on Monday of two misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment. The decision came shortly after after a jury found Majors guilty on charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, according to ABC News. A sentencing is set for Feb. 6 and Majors could face up to a year in prison.

Majors, who played Kang The Conqueror Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and both seasons of Loki, was being set up as the franchise’s major villain post-Thanos villain. Marvel confirmed to TIME that they will no longer be working with Majors on future projects.

The criminal trial for the 34-year-old actor began in early December, after Majors was arrested on Mar. 25 for assault and harassment charges following a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Jabbari accused Majors of physically assaulting her after she took his phone and attempted to read a text message he received from another woman. She said that he hit her in the back of the head, and twisted her arm behind her back as he tried to get his phone back. Majors initially denied these allegations and said that Jabbari was the assailant. On Monday, following a two-week trial, a jury found Majors guilty of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment.

Marvel parting ways with Majors comes after he had already been dropped by his publicity firm, The Lede Company, as well as his talent agency, Entertainment 360, and was pulled from a film called “The Man in My Basement.”

Marvel has not yet released any further details on what they plan to do with Kang the Conqueror as a character. Majors was posted to close out the Multiverse Saga in 2025 with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which Variety reports was set to begin filming in 2024.

