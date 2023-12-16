The Quaker Oats Company recalled several granola bars and cereals over a potential risk of contamination with Salmonella, the Food and Drug Administration warned on Dec. 15.

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain in a healthy person and serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, seniors or others with weakened immune systems, the FDA said.

As of Dec. 15, Quaker had received no confirmed reports of illnesses related to the recalled products, per the FDA.

The recalled products include several of the popular “Chewy Bars,” puffed granola and granola oats cereals and granola bars included in snack boxes. Popular flavors including Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chip and Oatmeal Raisin are among the flagged items. The recall list does not include the company’s popular Cap'n Crunch cereal.

The nationwide recall has taken effect immediately. Consumers have been encouraged to throw away any of the products they have in their pantries. The FDA has said people can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central Standard Time from Monday to Friday) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.quakergranolarecall.com regarding product reimbursement.

TIME has reached out to Quaker Oats Company for further information.

In much smaller-scale recalls in recent years, Quaker recalled a pancake mix in Puerto Rico in October and a specific flavor of rice crisps in some states in 2021, both because of undeclared soy allergens.

The FDA released a detailed list, including the sizes of boxes and best-by dates, of the currently recalled products on its website.

