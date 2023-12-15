On Friday morning, a Ukrainian village council member threw grenades on the floor during a meeting, according to local authorities.

The meeting was live-streamed on Facebook, where onlookers could hear explosions and screams at the incident that took place at council headquarters in Kerets'ky. At least 26 people were wounded, including six who were seriously injured, police said.

The video was also shared by the National Police of Ukraine on Telegram. Officers said they were first informed of the incident at 11:37 a.m. local time.

Initial calls to authorities said that the detonator died as a result of the explosion, but a message sent at 5:34 a.m. eastern time by police said that medics were “performing resuscitation measures on the” suspect. His current health status is unknown to us. TIME has reached out to the local authorities for further information.

Video footage shows a council member entering the meeting room during a heated discussion. The man then stands next to the door before he throws three grenades onto the floor. Some Ukranians have access to weapons due to the ongoing war with Russia, according to the BBC.

Investigators said they were assessing the event as a violation. A translation of the Telegram note reads: “Art. 263—illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives of the criminal code.” They are also looking at it “in accordance with part 1 of Article 258 (terrorist act) of the Criminal Code.”

The name of the suspect has not been announced.