The Year’s Most Spectacular Photos from the James Webb Telescope

It's been both a punishing and triumphant two years for the James Webb Space Telescope. Launched on Christmas Day 2021, the $10 billion observatory spent its first 30 days traveling through the deep freeze of deep space until it reached its destination 1.6 million km (1 million mi.) from Earth. This region marks a spot where the gravity of the Earth and the sun neutralize each other, allowing the Webb telescope to hang stationary in space. Once in position, the telescope spent several more months bringing its hardware online and deploying a tennis-court-sized sunshield that protects it from solar radiation, chilling its instruments down to a frigid -266°C (-447°F). Such bitter temperatures are necessary because, unlike the Hubble Space Telescope, which sees principally in the visible spectrum, the Webb sees in the infrared. Any stray heat would spoil a Webb image the way stray light would spoil the image of a traditional film camera.

This year was Webb's first full year in service—and it paid off big, returning the following images and thousands more. The pictures are not just eye candy. They teach astronomers about how stars are born, and how they die; how galaxies collide and merge; how massive galactic clusters are created; why some stars, which should live for 10 billion years, die after only a few thousand; and more. With up to 20 years of operational life left to the telescope, there should be tens of thousands more images to come. Webb was designed, built, and launched to discover the unknown. Its Christmas gift to the world is that it's doing just that.

A pair of brilliant stellar nurseries located 1,600 light years from Earth , the Orion Nebula and Trapezium Cluster are home to a relative handful of very young but very bright stars. Four of the stars are easy to see with a simple, amateur, four-inch telescope. One of the four—the beast of the young litter—is especially visible, a full 20,000 times brighter than our sun. Apart from their four main stars, the Orion Nebula and Trapezium cluster contain approximately 700 additional young stars at various stages of gestation. NASA, ESA, CSA/Science leads and image processing: M. McCaughrean, S. Pearson, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

It’s not easy being a Wolf-Rayet star, like this specimen imaged by the Webb telescope at a distance of 15,000 light years . A rare species of stellar beast— NASA estimates there are only 220 of them in a Milky Way galaxy with at least 100 billion stars—the Wolf-Rayet burns hot and burns fast, with temperatures 20 to 40 times the surface of the sun. All of that rapidly expended energy causes the star to lose its hydrogen envelope quickly and expose its helium core. The result: a very early and very violent death. A star like our sun burns for about 10 billion years. As for a Wolf-Rayet? Just a few hundred thousand before it dissolves into cosmic dust. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team

If the Wolf-Rayet star dies an ugly and violent death, the celebrated Ring Nebula , photographed by the Webb at a distance of 2,000 light years from Earth, has been expiring beautifully. The glowing remains of a sun-like star, the nebula was discovered in 1779 by the French astronomer Antoine Darquier de Pellepoix. As the nebula throws off its outer layers of ionized gas, it reveals its characteristic blue interior, composed of hydrogen and oxygen that have not yet been expelled off by the nebula’s stellar wind. ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, M. Barlow (University College London), N. Cox (ACRI-ST), R. Wesson (Cardiff University)

Dwarf galaxy NGC 6822 lives up to to its name—home to just 10 million stars, compared to the minimum of 100 billion in the Milky Way. But what NGC 6822 lacks in numbers it makes up in spectacle—which the keen eye of the Webb telescope has revealed. Discovered in 1884 by American astronomer E.E Barnard, NGC 6822, is now known to have a prodigious dust tail measuring 200 light years across. . What's more, it's home to a dense flock of stars that glow 100,000 times brighter than our sun. ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, M. Meixnev

Spiral galaxies are often defined by uneven—and even ragged—arms. But not galaxy M51 which lies 27 million light years from Earth and is defined by the tautness of its arms and the compactness of its structure. M51 isn't alone in space. Nearby lies the companion galaxy NGC 5195 . The two galaxies are engaged in something of a gravitational tug of war—one that the NGC 5195 is winning. NGC's constant gravitational pull is thought to account for both the tightly woven structure of M51's arms and for tidal forces that are thought lead to the creation of new stars in the arms. ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, A. Adamo (Stockholm University) and the FEAST JWST team

Just below Orion’s belt lies one of the most celebrated objects in the night sky: the Orion Nebula, a stellar nursery that is home to about 700 young stars. This Webb image focuses not on the entirety of the nebula, but on a structure in the lower left-hand quadrant known as the Orion Bar. So named because of its diagonal, ridge-like appearance, the bar is shaped by the powerful radiation of the hot, young stars surrounding it. ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, M. Zamani (ESA/Webb), and the PDRs4All ERS Team

A baby by stellar standards, the IC 348 Star cluster is just five million years old and located about 1,000 light years from Earth. Composed of an estimated 700 stars, IC 348 has a structure similar to wispy curtains, created by dust that reflects the light of the stars. The conspicuous loop in the right hand side of the image is likely created by the gusting of solar winds blowing in the direction that, from Earth, would be west to east. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Kevin Luhman (PSU), Catarina Alves de Oliveira (ESA)

Webb was built principally to look at the oldest and most distant objects in the universe, some of 13.4 billion light years away. But doesn't prevent the telescope from peering into its own back yard. This image of Saturn and some of its 146 moons , rivals the images obtained by the Pioneer and Voyager probes. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Matt Tiscareno (SETI Institute), Matt Hedman (University of Idaho), Maryame El Moutamid (Cornell University), Mark Showalter (SETI Institute), Leigh Fletcher (University of Leicester), Heidi Hammel (AURA). Image processing: J. DePasquale (STScI)