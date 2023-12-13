Houston, we have a problem: Where's Kevin?

Perhaps the ultimate coming-home movie, "Apollo 13," and the ultimate staying-home one, "Home Alone," are both being honored this year, selected for preservation in the National Film Registry. They're part of an annual group of 25 that this year spans more than 90 years of filmmaking.

The 2023 collection includes the sci-fi sequel "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," the Disney animated classic "Lady and the Tramp," and the searing, Oscar-winning drama "12 Years a Slave." Just in time for the holidays, "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is included.

The oldest film is from 1921: "A Movie Trip Through Filmland," a very early look at the impact of movies. The newest are both from 2013: "12 Years a Slave" and the Oscar-winning documentary "20 Feet From Stardom," about backup singers.

The registry is housed at the Library of Congress, which since 1988 has selected movies for preservation based on their cultural and historic importance. The current picks bring the registry to 875 films — some, but not all, among the 2 million items in the library's collection. Turner Classic Movies will host a TV special on Thursday, screening a selection of this year's movies.

Here are all the movies movies entering the registry in 2023

A Movie Trip Through Filmland (1921)

Dinner at Eight" (1933)

Bohulano Family Film Collection (1950s-1970s)

Helen Keller: In Her Story (1954)

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Edge of the City (1957)

We're Alive (1974)

Cruisin' J-Town (1975)

Alambrista (1977)

Passing Through (1977)

Fame (1980)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

The Lighted Field (1987)

Matewan (1987)

Home Alone (1990)

Queen of Diamonds (1991)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Wedding Banquet (1993)

Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision (1994)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Bamboozled (2000)

Love & Basketball (2000)

12 Years a Slave (2013)

20 Feet From Stardom (2013)

