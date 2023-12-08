Breaking Down Taylor Swift’s 2023 Impact By the Numbers

Getty (4)
By Megan McCluskey

From her chart-topping album releases to her history-making Eras Tour to her record-breaking concert film, Taylor Swift’s accomplishments throughout the course of 2023 were numerous and unparalleled. The past year has seen Swift—who was just named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year—reach new and often unprecedented levels of success, by both traditional and novel measures. The graphic below illustrates the reach of everything from Swift’s economic impact to Billboard records to social influence.

Graphic for TIME by Chelsea Kardokus

