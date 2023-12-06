

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a gunman who opened fire at the University of Nevada Las Vegas late Wednesday morning in a shooting that had “multiple victims” is dead. The exact number of victims and their conditions remain unknown.

“The suspect has been located and is deceased,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) tweeted at 12:37 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill confirmed that there is no further threat on campus and officials have no information about a possible motive. Some of the victims have also been sent to nearby hospitals.

University police received calls about gunshots near Beam Hall, which houses the business school before noon and asked people to continue to avoid the area during the active investigation. The university asked students and staff to shelter in place as officers evacuate buildings one at a time.

During Wednesday’s White House press conference, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she was just informed about the shooting. “Obviously, we're going to continue to monitor what's currently occurring. I don't want to get ahead of what local enforcements are probably dealing with at this time,” Jean-Pierre said.

The university first alerted students about the shooting at around 11:54 a.m. local time, but during a Wednesday press conference, police said they received first calls of an active shooter at 11:45 a.m.

“RUN-HIDE-FIGHT,” the school’s alert said. Shortly after, the University’s official X account later said that university police were also responding to additional reports of shots fired in the Student Union.

The FBI is on the campus, and it is set to be closed for the rest of the day.

“Tragic and heartbreaking news coming out of @unlv. Praying for everyone on campus as law enforcement responds to the situation,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman wrote on X Wednesday afternoon.

The university is setting up a reunification center at the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall as they continue to evacuate the campus.

Las Vegas had one of the deadliest mass shootings in history in 2017, when a gunman killed 60 people and injured hundreds more at Mandalay Bay Casino.

This is a breaking news story.