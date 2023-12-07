Amid global conflicts and endless sources of stress, Pantone's color of the year for 2024 is PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, a gentle and nurturing peach shade that serves as a reminder to slow down and care for ourselves and one another. The romantic color's name reflects the tactile sensuality associated with the hue: velvety peaches, soft marabou feathers, and smooth vintage satins and silks all come to mind when thinking about the pink and orange combo.

For Leatrice Eiseman, the Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, Peach Fuzz is a fitting color for the moment we're living in, a reflection of the basic human needs and desires many may be feeling in the midst of challenging times.

"As we enter 2024, some of the things that have become especially apparent to us is the concept of lifestyle taking on new meaning," Eiseman told TIME. "We've been living in this time of turmoil in many aspects of our lives, and as a result of that, our need for nurturing, empathy, and compassion continues to grow stronger as we imagine a more peaceful future."

Eiseman points out that the delicate shade summons viewers to the human experience, with an emphasis on the importance of health and wellness for mind, body, and soul. From the warm colors of a sunrise or sunset to the coziness of a fuzzy blanket, the color affirms moments of internal tranquility with the deep need for community, gathering, and connection.

"We've been reminded that a vital part of living a good life and a full life is having the good health and the stamina and the strength to enjoy it," Eiseman said. "In a world which often emphasizes productivity and external achievement, it's important we recognize the need to foster our inner selves and find moments of respite, creativity, and human connection."

For Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute, this year's color selection is especially significant, given that it's the 25th anniversary of the Pantone Color of the Year program. To Pressman, the curation of a color that is synonymous with human connection is symbolic of not only this year, but the overall goal of the program itself.

“With this year’s Pantone Color of the Year 2024, we see an increased focus on community and people across the world reframing how they want to live and evaluating what is important–that being the comfort of being close to those we love," Pressman said in a statement. "The color is one whose warm and welcoming embrace conveys a message of compassion and whose cozy sensibility brings people together and enriches the soul. In the spirit of PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, we reflect back on the last 25 years of the Pantone Color of the Year program, grateful to provide an avenue where designers and color enthusiasts all over the world can engage in a conversation

about color, be inspired by color and showcase their creativity within their communities."