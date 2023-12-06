WATCH: TIME Reveals the 2023 Person of the Year, CEO of the Year and Athlete of the Year

TIME Video

TIME has chosen Taylor Swift as Person of the Year, Lionel Messi as Athlete of the Year, and Sam Altman as CEO of the Year. This reflects the editors’ assessment of the individuals who most shaped the headlines over the previous 12 months, for better or for worse.

Write to Diane Tsai at diane.tsai@time.com and Andrew D. Johnson at andrew.johnson@time.com