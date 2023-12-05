TIME Is Looking For the World’s Top Ed Tech Companies

For the first time, TIME will debut a ranking of the World’s Top EdTech Companies, in partnership with Statista, a leading international provider of market and consumer data and rankings. This new list will identify the most innovative, impactful, and growing companies in EdTech, which have established themselves as leaders in the EdTech industry.

Companies that focus primarily on developing and providing education technology are encouraged to submit applications as part of the research phase. An application guarantees consideration for the list, but does not guarantee a spot on the list, nor is the final list limited to applicants.

To apply, click here.

More information visit: https://www.statista.com/page/ed-tech-rankings. Winners will be announced on TIME.com in April 2024.