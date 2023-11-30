December heralds the annual arrival of cheesy holiday movies to Netflix (though there aren’t too many this year), as well as plenty of stories to get you through that slow last week of the year. On Dec. 1, May December arrives, a gripping awards vehicle for stars Charles Melton, Natalie Portman, and Julianne Moore. In Leave the World Behind, on Dec. 8, a family’s luxe getaway is soured by a cyberattack and the ominous appearance of two strangers. And on Dec. 14, The Crown finally draws to a close with the second part of its sixth season: Queen Elizabeth II paves the way for King Charles III and Prince William.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in December 2023—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in December 2023

Available December 1

May December

Sweet Home: Season 2

Available December 3

Welcome to Samdal-ri

Available December 4

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2

Available December 5

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal

Available December 6

Blood Coast

Christmas as Usual

Available December 7

Analog Squad

The Archies

Hilda: Season 3

I Hate Christmas: Season 2

High Tides

My Life With the Walter Boys

NAGA

World War II: From the Frontlines

Available December 8

Blood Vessel

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6

Leave the World Behind

Women on the Edge

Available December 12

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

Single’s Inferno: Season 3

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team

Available December 13

1670

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5

The Influencer

Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza

Available December 14

As the Crow Flies: Season 2

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2

Yu Yu Hakusho

Available December 15

Carol & The End of The World

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist

Familia

Yoh’ Christmas

Available December 19

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Available December 20

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar

Maestro

Taming of the Shrewd 2

Available December 21

Like Flowers in Sand

Supa Team 4: Season 2

Available December 22

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire

Available December 24

A Vampire in the Family

The Manny

Available December 25

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Available December 26

Thank You, I’m Sorry

Available December 27

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare

Available December 28

Pokémon Concierge

Available December 29

Berlin

Natalie Portman as Elizabeth Berry and Julianne Moore as Gracie Atherton-Yoo in May December. Francois Duhamel—Netflix

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in December 2023

Available December 1

Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Swan

Blockers

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1

Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Man of Steel

The Meg

Neighbors

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1

Shazam!

She's All That

She's the Man

Suicide Squad

Taken

Taken 2

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

Available December 3

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Available December 5

Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15

Available December 9

Love and Monsters

Available December 13

Holiday in the Vineyards

Available December 14

Married at First Sight: Season 14

Available December 15

The Hills: Seasons 3-4

Available December 18

Mush-Mush and the Mushables

Available December 19

Project Runway: Season 17

Available December 21

Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5

Available December 25

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1

Available December 31

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4

Julia Roberts as Amanda, Ethan Hawke as Clay, Mahershala Ali as G.H. and Myha’la as Ruth in Leave The World Behind. Netflix

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in December 2023

Leaving December 14

The Hills: Seasons 1-2

Leaving Dec. 21

Sing 2

Leaving Dec. 27

Da Kath & Kim Code

Kath & Kimderella

Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials

Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4

Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions

Leaving Dec. 28

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6

Leaving Dec. 30

Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour

Us

Leaving Dec. 31

8 Mile

American Beauty

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Field of Dreams

Friends with Benefits

Get Him to the Greek

Gladiator

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda

Lost in Translation

Love Actually

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

The Wolf of Wall Street