What to Know About Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s Funeral

All living U.S. first ladies and multiple Presidents are expected to attend a tribute celebrating the life of former first Lady Rosalynn Carter, who passed away on November 19 at 96 years old.

The private tribute on Nov. 28 is part of a three-day memorial service for the former First Lady taking place across Georgia this week, which began on Monday with a wreath laying ceremony at Carter’s alma mater, Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Ga. In the evening, the public was able to pay their respects as her remains lay in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. The funeral will be held on Wednesday.

Here’s what to know.

Who is expected to attend?

Former president Jimmy Carter, 99 and currently in hospice care, is planning to travel to Atlanta to attend his wife’s memorial service on Emory University’s campus.

He will be joined by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with their spouses. All the living former First Ladies — Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump— are also expected to be in attendance.

Multiple members of Congress will be present, including both Georgia senators, along with members of the Emory community, with whom the Carters had a longstanding relationship.

Memorial and funeral service

Tuesday’s service will be an invitation-only tribute to the former First Lady. The service is expected to include some of her favorite Scripture passages and songs, along with tributes from Carter’s longtime aide and friend Kathryn Cade, journalist Judy Woodruff, and grandson Jason Carter. Her surviving grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.

The memorial service will be followed by a funeral on Wednesday in Plains, Ga., at the couple’s family home where she lived most of her life alongside her husband and former President Jimmy Carter.

“We are doing exactly what she wanted at the service,” her grandson Jason Carter told CNN. “She would have been amazed and gratified by the outpouring of love and support.”

