Protesters temporarily disrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City in what was the latest demonstration in opposition to the Israel-Hamas war.

Groups of protesters gathered both on the parade route and sidelines, holding banners and chanting. Floats and marching bands continued to move down 6th Avenue, veering around the protesters.

Read More: From Lawsuits to Protests, Pro-Palestinian Americans Are Pushing Biden to Pivot

Video footage shows one group of protesters in white jumpsuits with words like “imperialism” and “genocide” written on them, blocking a dinosaur balloon by Sinclair Oil Corporation. The group, reportedly known as the Seven Circles Alliance, lay on the ground as fake blood was poured on them, chanting “liberation for Palestine and planet.”

Another group reportedly jumped over the barricades separating the parade route, ABC News reports, and displayed a banner that said “Genocide then, genocide now,” as individuals behind the barricades lined the route with Palestinian flags.

BREAKING: Several pro-Palestine activists were arrested for staging a sit-in on the march route of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City pic.twitter.com/kv9pUQgO77 — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) November 23, 2023

During the parade, as the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe’s float moved along the route, one member unfurled and displayed the Palestinian flag.

watching the macy’s parade this morning and i’m so glad i was able to see this with my own eyes. the mashpee wampanoag tribe from ma brought a palestinian flag on their float in solidarity for palestine! the world sees you!! pic.twitter.com/ahQvJGageB — ki 🍉 (@vapevocalist) November 23, 2023

Video footage shows several protesters being led away in handcuffs by police officers, though the exact number of protesters or arrests have yet to be confirmed. The NYPD did not return TIME’s request for comment ahead of publication.

The Independent reports that one of the protesters said, “I will not celebrate the genocide of thousands of children who are being bombed and buried under rubble. We have nothing to celebrate.”