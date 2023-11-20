  • Tech
  • extremism

Elon Musk Slams Accusations of Antisemitism as ‘Bogus’

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., during a fireside discussion on artificial intelligence risks with Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister, in London, U.K., on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.
Elon Musk at an event in London on Nov. 2, 2023.Tolga Akmen—EPA/Bloomberg/ Getty Images
By Edwin Chan / Bloomberg

Elon Musk railed against “bogus” media reports accusing him of antisemitism, issuing his strongest response yet after endorsing antisemitic content in a post on X that provoked outrage and alienated advertisers like Apple Inc.

The backlash erupted last week after the billionaire Tesla Inc. chief and X-owner agreed with a post that said Jewish people hold a “dialectical hatred” of white people. That message has since drawn criticism from the White House as well as several Tesla investors. Walt Disney Co. was among the big corporate names that’ve distanced themselves from the platform formerly known as Twitter.

On Sunday, the entrepreneur tweeted that he wished “only the best for humanity.” Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman was among those who’ve leapt to Musk’s defense.

Musk has a track record of promoting hate speech. His latest post prompted criticism from both politicians and some of the world’s biggest companies, who’ve long urged the billionaire to better control content on his platform.

