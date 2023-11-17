A powerful 6.8 magnitude undersea earthquake rocked the Philippines on Friday, Nov. 17, officials said. The quake occurred in the southern Mindanao region at 4:14 p.m. local time. Although initially logged as having a magnitude of 7.2, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) later downgraded the earthquake to 6.8m, local news reported.

There is currently no tsunami warning in effect, and no immediately reported injuries or casualties. However, Amor Mio, the police chief of Koronadal city, near the quake's epicenter, told Reuters they were still checking.

Videos shared by a local news outlet appear to show people evacuating from a hospital and huddling on the floor of a shopping mall, amid thunderous shakes in General Santos city in South Cotabato.

TINGNAN: Nagdulot ng pangamba sa isang mall sa General Santos City nang yumanig at maglaglagan ang debris sa kasagsagan ng magnitude 6.8 na lindol na naitala ang episentro sa Davao Occidental. (📹: Gregorio Narajos) | via Chat Ansagay pic.twitter.com/55cqdi9Rei — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 17, 2023

Radio announcer Leny Aranego is quoted as telling the local DZRH radio station that the quake damaged walls and toppled computers from desks.

Earthquakes are common in the Philippines. The country lies on the "Ring of Fire," a belt of volcanoes circling the Pacific Ocean, prone to seismic activity, Reuters reported.

With additional reporting from Chad de Guzman.