House investigators on Thursday released a highly-anticipated ethics report on embattled Rep. George Santos, concluding there is “substantial evidence” that the New York Republican knowingly violated a litany of ethics and criminal laws.

The explosive report by the House Ethics Committee following a months-long investigation found that Santos spent campaign funds on Botox treatments, designer goods, OnlyFans, and lavish Atlantic City trips with his husband. It also details his purported attempts to obfuscate his financial transactions, suggesting a deliberate effort to construct a misleading and “fictional” financial narrative within official records.

The bipartisan committee asserted that Santos’ conduct warrants public condemnation and is “beneath the dignity of the office,” further contending that it has brought “severe discredit upon the House.” The report did not make a recommendation as to whether Santos should be expelled from the House—he already survived one expulsion attempt earlier this month—but said investigators are referring the matter to the Justice Department.

Despite the damning allegations, Santos maintains his innocence and has refused to resign, defying calls from numerous colleagues urging him to step down. The release of the report is expected to intensify the controversy surrounding Santos, who is already facing 23 federal criminal counts, including wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

