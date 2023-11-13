How War in the Middle East Got the British Home Secretary Fired

Suella Braverman, the controversial Home Secretary in British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s cabinet, was fired after making divisive comments about pro-Palestine protesters.

The Nov. 13 announcement came after Braverman wrote an article in the Times of London last week in which she claimed that police were “playing favorites” and not enforcing the law when it came to pro-Palestine protests in London and referred to protestors as “hate marchers.” Braverman reportedly denied a request from the office of the Prime Minister to tone down the article. She will be replaced by James Cleverly, who had been foreign secretary. Former Prime Minister David Cameron will now become foreign secretary.

This isn’t the first time Braverman’s unfiltered way of speaking has gotten her in trouble. She has referred to the UK’s migrant crisis as “an invasion” and homelessness as a “life choice.” She was forced to resign from her position as Home Secretary once before in October 2022, when she was discovered to have shared confidential documents with a member of parliament. She was reinstated as Home Secretary just one week later when Sunak took over after then-Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned.

The Home Secretary is one of the most senior and influential positions in British politics, responsible for ensuring the safety of British citizens and overseeing matters of national security, immigration, and law enforcement.