Taylor Swift is back by popular demand. The North American leg of her historically popular Eras Tour ended alongside the summer: Her last tour date was Aug. 27 in Mexico City. After a little break, she’s starting up again on Nov. 9, this time in South America, starting in Buenos Aires.

There, roughly 240 fans have been systematically taking turns camping out in four tents outside of the Estadio River Plate, some since June. According to Pitchfork, an internal spreadsheet keeps track of how many hours individuals have spent in a tent, which raises the chances of being one of the first fans in line.

In June, the group’s rules leaked online and went viral. They contain such requirements as: No one under 18 is allowed, two people minimum and three people maximum per night, and you must spend at least one night per month in the tent. Some Swifties even offer to log hours in the tent on behalf of people in other provinces who can’t be there in person—for a price.

Filtraron la lista de requisitos para estar en las capas que esperan a Taylor Swift

Ni para laburar te piden tanto 💀☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/4BwofjZa73 — ElBuni (@therealbuni) June 8, 2023

Where the record-breaking Eras Tour is headed next

After her trio of sold-out shows in Buenos Aires, Swift will perform from Nov. 17-19 at the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro and from Nov. 24-26 at Allianz Parque in São Paulo. After a winter break, February will take her to Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney, while March will see her in Singapore.

Summer 2024 will see Swift take the Eras Tour through Europe, including stops in Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon, Dublin, and London. A second North American leg will begin next October, in Toronto.

The Eras Tour has become known for Swift revealing “surprise songs.” At each show, she sings two surprise acoustic versions of often lesser-known tracks. Of roughly 161 options, Swift has played 106 songs. That’s 17 from Red (Taylor's Version), 15 from Speak Now (Taylor's Version), 14 from Fearless (Taylor's Version), 10 from Taylor Swift, 11 from 1989, 9 from Midnights, 7 from evermore, 9 from Lover, 6 from folklore, and 7 from Reputation.

The next leg of the tour will likely see Swift perform some of the more than 50 songs on the list. And at the last show on the first U.S. leg of her tour, Swift announced that she would be releasing the re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” of 1989, so the new songs “from the vault,” that almost made the original cut and are now available, are eligible as surprise tracks.

After 56 shows each, Swift has surpassed Beyoncé as having the highest-grossing concert tour by a woman. The former has grossed $780 million so far, while the latter grossed $579.8 million. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie, which came out on Oct. 13, smashed records, making more than $230 million worldwide.

And Travis Kelce—a Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Swift’s new beau—may or may not be coming along to South America with her. Kelce alluded to potentially heading “somewhere sunny” for the weekend on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, his podcast with his brother, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.