Dave O’Connor Named President of TIME Studios

TIME CEO Jessica Sibley sent the following note to staff on Monday:

Team,

Today, I am thrilled to announce that Dave O’Connor has joined TIME Studios as President. He will be based in the New York office, reporting directly to me.

As President, Dave will further TIME Studios’ mission of creating premium storytelling that moves the world, while providing the vision and strategic direction to propel TIME Studios forward in this dynamic entertainment landscape.

With a proven track record of crafting business models to sustain profits and fuel growth, Dave also brings a deep creative background to TIME Studios, with over two decades of experience as a showrunner, executive producer and director. He has created and overseen non-fiction film and television projects for a range of platforms—and existing TIME Studios partners—including ABC, Hulu, Netflix, YouTube and more, as well as brands such as American Express, Apple, Walmart, ABInBev and others.

Dave joins us from Majordomo Media, where he was a co-founder and co-CEO and produced hit series such as Chef Vs. Wild for Hulu, a growing podcast network and an original FAST channel. He also served as President of Entertainment at the San Francisco-based design firm Godfrey Dadich Partners, where he established a New York office for the firm, built a video content practice, contributed to the redesign of National Geographic Magazine, and produced projects for IBM, Nike, the Obama Foundation and others. Previously, Dave was a Vice President and Executive Producer at RadicalMedia, where he oversaw a robust slate of productions, managed production operations and creative development, and developed and produced series including MARS for National Geographic Channel, the branded content hit GT Academy for Paramount, Sony PlayStation, and Nissan, and films like Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru for Netflix, and You Don’t Know Bo for ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Dave has also held positions at Embassy Row, where he helped launch the immensely popular Men in Blazers franchise, and ESPN, where he oversaw the World Series of Poker and other successful original series.

“I look forward to leading and building on the success of TIME Studios into its next chapter,” Dave said. “I have been so impressed with how TIME Studios has made a big splash in the premium non-fiction film and television business, creating an ambitious slate of high-profile projects and partnering with some of the best filmmakers in the world to bring them to life.”

Since launching in early 2020, TIME Studios has demonstrated tremendous growth, generating more than $100M in revenue. It has become a destination for the world’s most impactful storytellers. I am confident that TIME Studios will continue to expand and thrive under Dave’s leadership.

Please join me in welcoming Dave to TIME.

Best,

Jess