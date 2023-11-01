As dreary November rolls in, Netflix has a smorgasbord of offerings for the cornucopia. On Nov. 22, High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America returns with its second season to explore how African American food has shaped the nation. On Nov. 16, Part 1 of the sixth and final season of The Crown will offer up enough drama to mirror dysfunctional family gatherings around the approaching holiday season. And Rustin, streaming Nov. 17, tells the story of the titular, overlooked Civil Rights leader, making for a good Thanksgiving watch.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in November 2023—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in November 2023

Available November 1

Hurricane Season

Locked In

Mysteries of Faith

Nuovo Olimpo

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom

Wingwomen

Available November 2

All the Light We Cannot See

Cigarette Girl

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion

Onimusha

Unicorn Academy

Available November 3

BLUE EYE SAMURAI

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Ferry: The Series

NYAD

Selling Sunset: Season 7

Sly

The Tailor: Season 3

Vacaciones de verano

Available November 7

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing

Available November 8

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend

The Claus Family 3

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld

Escaping Twin Flames

Robbie Williams

Available November 9

Akuma Kun

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

Available November 10

At the Moment

The Killer

Available November 14

Criminal Code

How to Become a Mob Boss

The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive

Suburræterna

Available November 15

Feedback

Matt Rife: Natural Selection

Available November 16

Best. Christmas. Ever!

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1

In Love and Deep Water

Available November 17

All-Time High

Believer 2

CoComelon Lane

The Dads

The Queenstown Kings

Rustin

Sagrada Familia: Season 2

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Stamped from the Beginning

Available November 21

Leo

Available November 22

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2

Squid Game: The Challenge

Available November 23

My Daemon

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6

Available November 24

A Nearly Normal Family

DOI BOY

I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me

Last Call for Istanbul

My Demon

Wedding Games

Available November 27

Go Dog Go: Season 4

Available November 28

Comedy Royale

Love Like a K-Drama

Onmyoji

Verified Stand-Up

Available November 29

American Symphony

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife

Available November 30

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday

Family Switch

Hard Days

Obliterated

Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in November 2023

Available November 1

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

60 Days In: Season 5

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

Desperado

Downsizing

Drag Me to Hell

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Madea's Family Reunion

The Mummy (2017)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Sixteen Candles

The Social Network

Ted 2

Victorious: Season 3

Whiplash

Available November 3

Erin & Aaron: Season 1

Available November 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Insidious: The Red Door

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1

Available November 7

Face Off: Seasons 4-5

Available November 10

Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2

Available November 11

Laguna Beach: Season 3

Available November 15

First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1

Available November 16

Downton Abbey

Harriet

Lone Survivor

Available November 20

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

Available November 23

Love Island USA: Season 3

Available November 30

School Spirits: Season 1

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in November 2023

Leaving November 3

The Amazing Race: Season 5

The Amazing Race: Season 7

Leaving November 6

Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian

Leaving November 10

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2

Leaving November 15

Accepted

Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map

Loving

Leaving November 22

Hard Kill

Love Island USA: Season 1

Leaving November 29

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

Leaving November 30

About Last Night

Arrival

Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2

Dear John

Fences

Hook

LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4

New in Town

Peppermint

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Superbad

Surf's Up

The Punisher

Up in the Air