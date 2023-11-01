As dreary November rolls in, Netflix has a smorgasbord of offerings for the cornucopia. On Nov. 22, High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America returns with its second season to explore how African American food has shaped the nation. On Nov. 16, Part 1 of the sixth and final season of The Crown will offer up enough drama to mirror dysfunctional family gatherings around the approaching holiday season. And Rustin, streaming Nov. 17, tells the story of the titular, overlooked Civil Rights leader, making for a good Thanksgiving watch.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in November 2023—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in November 2023
Available November 1
Hurricane Season
Locked In
Mysteries of Faith
Nuovo Olimpo
Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom
Wingwomen
Available November 2
All the Light We Cannot See
Cigarette Girl
Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion
Onimusha
Unicorn Academy
Available November 3
BLUE EYE SAMURAI
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Ferry: The Series
NYAD
Selling Sunset: Season 7
Sly
The Tailor: Season 3
Vacaciones de verano
Available November 7
The Improv: 60 and Still Standing
Available November 8
The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend
The Claus Family 3
Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld
Escaping Twin Flames
Robbie Williams
Available November 9
Akuma Kun
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Available November 10
At the Moment
The Killer
Available November 14
Criminal Code
How to Become a Mob Boss
The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive
Suburræterna
Available November 15
Feedback
Matt Rife: Natural Selection
Available November 16
Best. Christmas. Ever!
The Crown: Season 6 Part 1
In Love and Deep Water
Available November 17
All-Time High
Believer 2
CoComelon Lane
The Dads
The Queenstown Kings
Rustin
Sagrada Familia: Season 2
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Stamped from the Beginning
Available November 21
Leo
Available November 22
Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2
Squid Game: The Challenge
Available November 23
My Daemon
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6
Available November 24
A Nearly Normal Family
DOI BOY
I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me
Last Call for Istanbul
My Demon
Wedding Games
Available November 27
Go Dog Go: Season 4
Available November 28
Comedy Royale
Love Like a K-Drama
Onmyoji
Verified Stand-Up
Available November 29
American Symphony
Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife
Available November 30
The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday
Family Switch
Hard Days
Obliterated
Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in November 2023
Available November 1
13 Going on 30
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
60 Days In: Season 5
The Addams Family
The Big Lebowski
The Change-Up
Desperado
Downsizing
Drag Me to Hell
Love in the Wild: Season 1
Madea's Family Reunion
The Mummy (2017)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pitch Perfect
The Scorpion King
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sherlock Gnomes
Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
Sixteen Candles
The Social Network
Ted 2
Victorious: Season 3
Whiplash
Available November 3
Erin & Aaron: Season 1
Available November 4
The Amazing Race: Season 17
The Amazing Race: Season 31
Insidious: The Red Door
Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1
Available November 7
Face Off: Seasons 4-5
Available November 10
Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2
Available November 11
Laguna Beach: Season 3
Available November 15
First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3
Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1
Available November 16
Downton Abbey
Harriet
Lone Survivor
Available November 20
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2
Available November 23
Love Island USA: Season 3
Available November 30
School Spirits: Season 1
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in November 2023
Leaving November 3
The Amazing Race: Season 5
The Amazing Race: Season 7
Leaving November 6
Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian
Leaving November 10
Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2
Leaving November 15
Accepted
Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map
Loving
Leaving November 22
Hard Kill
Love Island USA: Season 1
Leaving November 29
Disappearance at Clifton Hill
Leaving November 30
About Last Night
Arrival
Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2
Dear John
Fences
Hook
LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4
New in Town
Peppermint
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Superbad
Surf's Up
The Punisher
Up in the Air
