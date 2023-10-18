  • Politics
  • Congress

Watch Live: U.S. House Holds Second Round of Balloting for Speaker

By TIME Video

The House returns for a second round of balloting for House Speaker as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Oh.) fights to win over his many holdouts for the job after losing on the first ballot Tuesday.

