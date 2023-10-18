The House returns for a second round of balloting for House Speaker as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Oh.) fights to win over his many holdouts for the job after losing on the first ballot Tuesday.
More Must-Reads From TIME
- The Families of Israelis Held Hostage By Hamas Speak Out
- A Photographer Captures Grief in Gaza
- Bed Bugs Aren't Just a Problem in Paris. Here's Why
- One Year Later, Where's the Adderall?
- For Many, India's Coal Damage Is Done
- The Human Toll of Poland’s Strict Abortion Laws
- The 100 Best Mystery and Thriller Books of All Time
- Want Weekly Recs on What to Watch, Read, and More? Sign Up for Worth Your Time
Contact us at letters@time.com