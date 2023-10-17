Powered by TIME’s Premium Digital Video Division, TIME’s FAST Channel Will Debut on October 17

Today, the global media brand TIME announced the launch of its FAST channel on Amazon Freevee in its latest expansion into new video platforms.

Powered by TIME's trusted, award-winning journalism and premium digital video division, the new channel will showcase news coverage, profiles, interviews, documentaries and more, including content from TIME's globally recognized franchises and events, such as the TIME100, Person of the Year, Women of the Year, TIME100 Talks and others. TIME's journalists and producers will cover global news topics for TIME’s growing audience of 120 million worldwide.

Debuting ahead of the TIME100 Next Gala in NYC on October 24, the TIME channel will also feature exclusive red carpet reporting and event content from the annual gala celebrating the 100 rising stars who are defining the next generation of leadership in business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science, activism and more.

The TIME channel launches with a slate of new programming including:

TIME Reports: TIME’s signature news magazine series featuring stories about the people, places, and news events that are shaping our lives, hosted by TIME journalists.

TIME Docs : Short documentaries highlighting a variety of important topics from the world's leading filmmakers.

Profiles in TIME : Interviews with the most influential people in the world, from Bill Gates to Taylor Swift to Angelina Jolie.

World News : Breaking news and analysis of the major global events of the day.

Politics & Ideas : Stories about politics, public policy, elections, social justice, and civil rights—featuring the voices and perspectives of newsmakers and thought leaders from around the world.

TIME for Health & Science : Stories about innovations and breakthroughs in science, health, technology, and climate.

TIME Off : Stories about pop culture, entertainment industry news, and viral moments.

World News, Politics and Ideas: Daily coverage of world news, politics, and impactful ideas.

TIME Documentaries and Film: Select feature-length films and series from TIME Studios.

“TIME’s new FAST channel advances our mission to provide trusted coverage of the people, events, and issues that impact the world,” said TIME Digital GM Jeff Li. “The channel will be the 24/7 home for TIME’s video content, providing an in-depth look at the world through the lens of TIME's respected journalists and events and offering TV audiences access to our deep archive of documentaries and profiles.”

“TIME has been a leader in the digital video space for many years and we are dedicated to creating best-in-class news and documentary reports to help our viewers understand and connect with what is happening in their world,” said Executive Producer of TIME Video Justine Simons, “Our collection of profiles and interviews give our audience new insights into the most well known people on the planet as well introduce them to up-and-coming superstars, innovators, and leaders. Our goal is to entertain, inform and engage and we think a FAST channel is an exciting new way to share our journalism as widely as possible.”

Amazon Freevee is a streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and FAST channels, available anytime, for free. TIME’s free streaming channel can be accessed through the Freevee app, as well as within Fire TV and Prime Video.

The 24/7 TIME channel is managed through a partnership with media technology leader Amagi.

“Our collaboration with TIME marks the next chapter in its century-long history of storytelling excellence. We are super stoked to bring timeless TIME content to the CTV audience and assist TIME in exploring new revenue paths through FAST,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Amagi.

Today, in addition to its iconic magazine and digital platforms, TIME also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios, its global live events business, the award-winning branded content studio Red Border Studios, the sustainability and climate action platform TIME CO2, the e-commerce and content platform TIME Stamped, and more.

About TIME:

TIME is the 100-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of over 120 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios; a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises and custom experiences; TIME for Kids, which provides trusted news with a focus on news literacy for kids and valuable resources for teachers and families; the award-winning branded content studio Red Border Studios; an industry-leading web3 division; the website-building platform TIME Sites; the sustainability and climate action platform TIME CO2; the new e-commerce and content platform TIME Stamped, and more.

About Amagi:

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2,100 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.