The New Program Made Possible by The Allstate Foundation Will Provide Inspiration and Resources to Help Kids Serve Their Community

Today, TIME for Kids announced Service Stars, a new program for young people ages 8-14 who want to make the world a brighter place. The program will provide all kids with the resources and inspiration they need to enact positive change in their communities, and recognize extraordinary kids who are already making a difference each month.

“At TIME for Kids, we love to tell the stories of children who are performing acts of service, both big and small,” said TIME for Kids Editor-in-Chief Andrea Delbanco. “We’re thrilled to launch TIME for Kids Service Stars, which will celebrate young people who are serving their communities and put out a call to action for others to join in.”

“We believe every young person should have the inspiration, tools, and support to ignite positive change in their community,” said Greg Weatherford II, Youth Empowerment Program Officer for The Allstate Foundation. “We’re thrilled to team up with TIME for Kids to bring Service Stars to classrooms and communities across the country.”

The TIME for Kids Service Stars program will be featured on timeforkids.com/service-stars and in classroom issues of TIME for Kids this school year, including two fully-dedicated special issues. Families, educators, and community groups can access free resources, and kids can share their own stories for the chance to be featured.

Each month, a themed mission will be presented to kids encouraging them to take actions such as spreading kindness, fighting food insecurity, and protecting the planet. One outstanding kid will be selected and featured as “Kid of the Month” in a TIME for Kids cover story.

To date, Service Stars featured as Kids of the Month include:

September: Nirvaan Agarwal — 12, New Jersey — for using his voice to raise awareness of a range of issues affecting animals, from their use in the fur industry to horse racing.

October: Sammie Vance — 14, Indiana — for her Buddy Bench program, in which any student who is feeling lonely can sit on a “buddy bench” to let others know they need a friend.

The TIME for Kids Service Stars program is being made possible with funding from The Allstate Foundation.

To nominate a Service Star and access free articles and resources, visit: timeforkids.com/service-stars

About TIME for Kids

Since 1995, TIME for Kids has delivered current events from TIME news bureaus around the world to millions of students in elementary and middle school classrooms across the U.S. Each week, TIME for Kids presents news in a format that teaches young readers to become critical thinkers and informed citizens. As an educational publication, the mission of TIME for Kids is to help teachers engage students with the world around them and inspire kids to join the conversation about current events.

About The Allstate Foundation

The Allstate Foundation empowers youth ages 5 to 25 to serve their communities and create positive change.