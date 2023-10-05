How We Chose the New Class of Next Generation Leaders

Sam Jacobs is Editor in Chief at TIME where he leads TIME’s global newsroom and its journalism across all platforms. Since joining TIME in 2013, Jacobs has held a variety of senior editorial leadership positions. Previously, he was national political correspondent at Reuters, associate editor at Newsweek and staff reporter for The Daily Beast. His writing has appeared in the Boston Globe and New York Observer.

In the wake of Mahsa Jina Amini’s death, Iranian chess master Sara Khadem defied her country’s mandatory dress regulations during competition. Indian ­YouTuber Dhruv Rathee is facing threats for fact-­checking trending topics on Indian social media for millions of his followers. Jonathon Heyward recently became the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s first music director of color and, at 31, the youngest current music director of any major U.S. orchestra. These are three of the individuals profiled in this fall’s class of Next Generation Leaders, the nine-year-old franchise made possible by our partnership with Rolex. Their stories continue to reshape for us what leadership can be.

Through Next Generation Leaders, we explore influence in many forms, including artistry, athleticism, and activism. And we examine rising leaders breaking barriers in traditional realms of power like politics. Representing this fall’s group on the cover is the First Minister of Scotland, Humza Yousaf, who has earned himself a growing series of firsts: At 27, he became the youngest member of the Scottish Parliament to join the Scottish government. Now 38, he is the first Muslim politician to lead a Western democracy, as well as the first nonwhite and youngest First Minister of his country.

Photograph by Gabriella Demczuk for TIME

Yousaf is leading at a moment of competing crises­—scandal hitting his Scottish National Party and significant increases in the cost of living, to name just two. He knows that his identity matters to voters and to history. He says of seeing his portrait hung at Bute House, the official residence of the First Minister, “I really stand out because I look different. It was really emotional. I remember looking at it and thinking, almost whatever happens now ... mine will always be the one that looks different.”

We look forward to taking Next Generation Leaders into its second decade next year.