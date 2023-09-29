Double, double, toil and trouble; fire burn and Netflix bubble. October is upon us, and so too are some spooky offerings from the streamer. On Oct. 12, The Fall of the House of Usher combines inspiration from the Edgar Allen Poe short story with Mike Flanagan’s flair for horror to tell a story about a crumbling family dynasty. On Oct. 20, Disco Inferno follows a young couple as they get ready to disco—but a sinister presence has other plans for them and their unborn baby. And on the same day, a yoga teacher’s life flashes before her eyes in Flashback after a deadly home invasion.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in October 2023—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in October 2023

Available October 3

Beth Stelling: If You Didn't Want Me Then

Available October 4

Beckham

Keys to the Heart

Race to the Summit

Available October 5

Everything Now

Khufiya

Lupin: Part 3

Available October 6

A Deadly Invitation

Ballerina

Fair Play

Available October 7

Strong Girl Nam-soon

Available October 9

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law

Available October 10

D14RIES: Season 2, Part 1

Last One Standing: Season 2

Alden Ehrenreich as Luke and Phoebe Dynevor as Emily in Fair Play Courtesy of Netflix

Available October 11

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul

Once Upon a Star

Pact of Silence

Available October 12

The Fall of the House of Usher

GOOD NIGHT WORLD

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2

Available October 13

The Conference

Ijogbon

Available October 15

Camp Courage

Available October 16

Oggy Oggy: Season 3

Available October 17

The Devil on Trial

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had

I Woke Up A Vampire

Available October 18

Kaala Paani

Available October 19

Bodies

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

Crashing Eid

Crypto Boy

Neon

Available October 20

Big Mouth: Season 7

Creature

Disco Inferno

Doona!

Elite: Season 7

Flashback

Kandasamys: The Baby

Old Dads

Surviving Paradise

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris

Available October 23

Princess Power: Season 2

Available October 24

Get Gotti

Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone

Available October 25

Absolute Beginners

Burning Betrayal

Life on Our Planet

Available October 26

PLUTO

Available October 27

Pain Hustlers

Sister Death

Tore

Yellow Door: ‘90s Lo-fi Film Club

Available October 28

Castaway Diva

Available October 31

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga

Carl Lumbly as C. Auguste Dupin, Bruce Greenwood as Roderick Usher in episode 101 of The Fall of the House of Usher Eike Schroter—Netflix

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in October 2023

Available October 1

60 Days In: Season 4

A Beautiful Mind

American Beauty

Backdraft

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Cinderella Man

Colombiana

Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3

Dune (2021)

Elysium

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Gladiator

Hot Tub Time Machine

Kung Fu Panda

Love Actually

Margot at the Wedding

Miss Juneteenth

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend's Wedding

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Adventures of Tintin

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Firm

The House Bunny

The Little Rascals (1994)

War of the Worlds

Available October 2

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog

Available October 4

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber

Available October 9

After

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure

Available October 11

It Follows

Available October 12

Deliver Us from Evil

Available October 12

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Available October 17

Silver Linings Playbook

Available October 19

American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13

Bebefinn: Season 2

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9

Available October 24

The Family Business: Seasons 1-4

Minions

Available October 25

The UnXplained with William Shatner

Available October 29

Botched Season 1

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in October 2023

Leaving October 1

The Rental

Leaving October 2

Jexi

Leaving October 4

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Leaving October 5

American Pie: Girls’ Rules

Leaving October 14

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Leaving October 31

Cliffhanger

Collateral

Coming to America

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Girl, Interrupted

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3

LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE

Mile 22

No Strings Attached

Pride & Prejudice

Reservoir Dogs

Steel Magnolias

Tagged: Seasons 1-3

Terminator Genisys

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2

Victorious: Seasons 1-2

