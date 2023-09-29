Double, double, toil and trouble; fire burn and Netflix bubble. October is upon us, and so too are some spooky offerings from the streamer. On Oct. 12, The Fall of the House of Usher combines inspiration from the Edgar Allen Poe short story with Mike Flanagan’s flair for horror to tell a story about a crumbling family dynasty. On Oct. 20, Disco Inferno follows a young couple as they get ready to disco—but a sinister presence has other plans for them and their unborn baby. And on the same day, a yoga teacher’s life flashes before her eyes in Flashback after a deadly home invasion.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in October 2023—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in October 2023
Available October 3
Beth Stelling: If You Didn't Want Me Then
Available October 4
Beckham
Keys to the Heart
Race to the Summit
Available October 5
Everything Now
Khufiya
Lupin: Part 3
Available October 6
A Deadly Invitation
Ballerina
Fair Play
Available October 7
Strong Girl Nam-soon
Available October 9
Stranded with my Mother-in-Law
Available October 10
D14RIES: Season 2, Part 1
Last One Standing: Season 2
Available October 11
Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul
Once Upon a Star
Pact of Silence
Available October 12
The Fall of the House of Usher
GOOD NIGHT WORLD
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2
Available October 13
The Conference
Ijogbon
Available October 15
Camp Courage
Available October 16
Oggy Oggy: Season 3
Available October 17
The Devil on Trial
Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had
I Woke Up A Vampire
Available October 18
Kaala Paani
Available October 19
Bodies
Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix
Crashing Eid
Crypto Boy
Neon
Available October 20
Big Mouth: Season 7
Creature
Disco Inferno
Doona!
Elite: Season 7
Flashback
Kandasamys: The Baby
Old Dads
Surviving Paradise
Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris
Available October 23
Princess Power: Season 2
Available October 24
Get Gotti
Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone
Available October 25
Absolute Beginners
Burning Betrayal
Life on Our Planet
Available October 26
PLUTO
Available October 27
Pain Hustlers
Sister Death
Tore
Yellow Door: ‘90s Lo-fi Film Club
Available October 28
Castaway Diva
Available October 31
Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in October 2023
Available October 1
60 Days In: Season 4
A Beautiful Mind
American Beauty
Backdraft
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Cinderella Man
Colombiana
Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3
Dune (2021)
Elysium
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Gladiator
Hot Tub Time Machine
Kung Fu Panda
Love Actually
Margot at the Wedding
Miss Juneteenth
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
My Best Friend's Wedding
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Adventures of Tintin
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
The Firm
The House Bunny
The Little Rascals (1994)
War of the Worlds
Available October 2
Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog
Available October 4
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber
Available October 9
After
Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure
Available October 11
It Follows
Available October 12
Deliver Us from Evil
Available October 12
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Available October 17
Silver Linings Playbook
Available October 19
American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13
Bebefinn: Season 2
Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9
Available October 24
The Family Business: Seasons 1-4
Minions
Available October 25
The UnXplained with William Shatner
Available October 29
Botched Season 1
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in October 2023
Leaving October 1
The Rental
Leaving October 2
Jexi
Leaving October 4
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Leaving October 5
American Pie: Girls’ Rules
Leaving October 14
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Leaving October 31
Cliffhanger
Collateral
Coming to America
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Girl, Interrupted
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE
Mile 22
No Strings Attached
Pride & Prejudice
Reservoir Dogs
Steel Magnolias
Tagged: Seasons 1-3
Terminator Genisys
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2
Victorious: Seasons 1-2
