Executive Spotlight: The Importance of Digital Equity 

Coinciding with the United Nations General Assembly and New York Climate Week, TIME hosted a discussion between Jessica Sibley, TIME CEO and Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg focused on how individuals and companies can help close the digital divide.

“The idea of equity is important because if you don't have access to information, you can't make informed decisions,” Vestberg said during our conversation. “If you don't have access to information, you can't help shape the future of the world that we're living in. And so this is imperative for us.”

