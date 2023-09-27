Warning: This post contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 7.

Ahsoka's first season could be headed for a less-than-happy ending.

Despite Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) finally reuniting in the closing minutes of episode 7, titled "Dreams and Madness," the show appears to be foreshadowing a heartbreaking twist.

Since Sabine located Ezra on the extragalactic planet of Peridea in episode 6, he has mentioned repeatedly how eager he is to return home, to a conspicuous extent. Sabine has also yet to reveal how she risked the fate of the galaxy in order to find him—a choice that goes against everything Ezra sacrificed himself for in the first place.

Plus, with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) set to make his return to the galaxy far, far away with or without mercenaries Baylan Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) in tow, the threat of Thrawn taking his place as heir to the Empire while the Spectre trio is left stranded on Peridea is looming large. All these factors, combined with the fact that Ezra refused to take his lightsaber back from Sabine in order to fight, seem to hint that Ezra will not make it off Peridea.

Read more: Everything You Need to Know About the Star Wars TV Show Ahsoka

There has been much talk about Sabine's decision to hand the map of Peridea over to Baylan rather than destroying it, with Ahsoka lamenting that Sabine was "fated to make that choice" because "there wasn't enough time to prepare her to make the right one," and Huyang (David Tenant) surmising that, "Perhaps, for Sabine, it was the only choice."

In the world of Star Wars, things usually tend to come full circle—think Anakin's fall to the dark side leading to his eventual redemption. Considering Ahsoka is the show's lead and Sabine her still-learning apprentice, the character whose story arc is most likely to come full circle on Peridea is Ezra. That could potentially mean that he will have to once again sacrifice himself, this time for good, to prevent Thrawn's return and save his friends.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.