Introducing Made by History for TIME

Today, TIME launches a new partnership with Made by History, a leading history platform, to produce rigorous historical analysis of U.S. current events and public debates in an easily digestible format designed for the general public.

The partnership expands content on TIME's history vertical under TIME Ideas, which launched in 2014, and has since become a trusted outlet for the world's top historians to share their knowledge with its global audience of 120 million. In partnership with TIME, Made by History will go behind the headlines of today’s news to provide context and clarity through carefully researched and edited articles written by a diverse group of today’s most prominent and promising scholars.

“A historian's perspective always adds a crucial level of depth to any news story—after all, you can't truly understand what's happening today without knowing how we got here,” said TIME’s managing editor, and the founding editor of TIME’s history section, Lily Rothman. “Throughout our own 100-year history, and especially since the launch of our history vertical nearly a decade ago, TIME has been dedicated to telling the stories behind the news. I'm so excited to partner with Made by History to take that tradition to the next level.”

All editorial content created by Made by History is assigned, written, and edited by professional historians—a team that will work closely with TIME’s editors to bring the partnership to life, combining the rigor of peer review with the readability of TIME. A diverse community of experts will share their unique perspectives on how our world got the way it is, in pieces rooted in cutting edge historical research and analysis. The content will cover political, cultural, and legal happenings, America’s changing role in the world, and anything else that people who care about civic life might be discussing.

Made by History is edited by co-founder and senior editor Brian Rosenwald, scholar in residence and director of the Red and Blue Exchange at the University of Pennsylvania; senior editor Carly Goodman, author of Dreamland: America’s Immigration Lottery in an Age of Restriction; senior editor Kathryn Cramer Brownell, associate professor of history at Purdue University; editor Julio Capó Jr., associate professor of history and deputy director of the Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab at Florida International University; editor Diana D’Amico Pawlewicz, associate professor of education foundations and research and director of the Initiative for Rural Education, Equity, and Economic Development at the University of North Dakota, editor Stacie Taranto, associate professor of history at Ramapo College of New Jersey; and editor Felicia Angeja Viator, associate professor at San Francisco State University.

Historians: To pitch ideas to Made by History, email madebyhistory@time.com

Made by History accepts both full drafts (approx. 1,000 words) and short pitches