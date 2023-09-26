Prizes include paid TIME photo assignment, custom three-month mentorship with the photo editors of TIME, and over $16,000 in cash prizes for the winners

2024 event honoring winners to be held in New York City

TIME, the 100-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of over 120 million around the world across its platforms, and the American Society of Media Photographers (ASMP), for over 75 years one of the world's leading photography organizations with members in 22 countries, have partnered to launch a new global photography competition.

“The Human Element” will showcase portrait photography in all its forms, celebrating the diversity of people and cultures across the planet.

"Great photography has been an integral part of TIME's identity and journalism since our founding over a hundred years ago. We are thrilled to celebrate that long tradition with this new competition and our partnership with the American Society of Media Photographers," said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley.

“We are very proud to be partnering with TIME, one of the world’s most respected media organizations, and one with an uncompromising commitment to great photography,” said ASMP CEO James Edmund Datri. “And there is no other competition out there like this one in terms of the exposure it provides—having your work seen by top photo editors at TIME—and the unique and valuable opportunities offered as prizes.”

"We hope photographers of all levels of experience across the globe show us their world through portraits of the people around them, and we look forward to displaying the best of these images on TIME.com," said Katherine Pomerantz, Director of Photography at TIME.

Competition Details:

Entries are open to individuals over 18 years of age around the globe. There are over $16,000 in cash prizes, and other prizes include a paid photo assignment for TIME, a three-month mentorship with the photo editors of TIME, and lifetime complimentary Membership in ASMP. All winners will be displayed on both TIME.com and ASMP.org, receive personalized awards for display, and an invitation to a 2024 event in New York City honoring the winners. The competition opens September 26, 2023, and runs through November 7, with an extended entry period with higher entry fees available through November 11. Winners will be announced January 18, 2024.

Categories for entry include: portraits of family, portraits in the world, portraits of influence, an open category (which includes work using AI), and a series category (for thematic series of three to six images). Entry fees are $15 per image, $8 for registered students, $55 for the series category.

To enter “The Human Element” or learn more, visit: https://www.timeasmpphotocontest.com

About TIME

TIME is the 100-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of over 120 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios; a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises and custom experiences; TIME for Kids, which provides trusted news with a focus on news literacy for kids and valuable resources for teachers and families; the award-winning branded content studio Red Border Studios; an industry-leading web3 division; the website-building platform TIME Sites; the sustainability and climate action platform TIME CO2; the new e-commerce and content platform TIME Stamped, and more.

About ASMP

The American Society of Media Photographers (ASMP) is the premier trade association for the most respected photographers and new media visual content creators across the worlds of advertising, magazines, photojournalism, portraiture, sports, fashion, entertainment, fine art, cinematography, film/video and beyond. Members have included legends Stanley Kubrick, Sammy Davis Jr., Dorothea Lange, Ansel Adams, and Richard Avedon, among many others. Headquartered in San Francisco, ASMP is home to the ASMP Academy Powered by Sony, a one-of-a-kind online platform and resource for visual content creators of all stripes; an extensive physical and photographic archives collection covering photography's history; and a robust public policy & legal arm in Washington, D.C., that protects the rights of photographers in our nation's capital and in the courts. ASMP is the leader in providing extensive, practical education and resources to photographers on how to run and grow a business in these fields, connecting member photographers with clients, and producing business publications that set the industry standards. The organization exists because the work of these visual creators is so important to our economy and our culture. Founded in October of 1944, with a storied history that is an integral and pivotal part of the progression of photography as a profession, industry, and cultural force, ASMP today has over 6,500 members in 22 countries and 38 chapters.

Media Contacts:

Kristin Matzen, TIME, Kristin.matzen@time.com

Thomas Maddrey, Head of National Content & Education, American Society of Media Photographers, maddrey@asmp.org

Contact us at letters@time.com.