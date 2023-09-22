After the first Republican presidential debate introduced the country to the candidates and shook up the polls last month, the second debate is set to winnow the field even further.

The debate is scheduled for next Wednesday, September 27. To qualify, candidates needed to draw donations from 50,000 individuals and reach 3% support in two national polls or in a mix of national and early state polls. Their donors must include 200 individuals from 20 different states. Additionally, they needed to sign a loyalty pledge agreeing to support whoever the party eventually nominates.The Republican National Committee set a deadline of Monday for candidates to meet the criteria and has not confirmed who has met the criteria so far.

Six candidates have told TIME and other outlets that they expect to appear onstage on Wednesday. Like the first debate, this one won’t include former President Donald Trump, who remains the clear frontrunner in most polls. On the evening of the debate, Trump is expected to travel to Michigan to give a speech to striking auto workers.

Here are the six candidates who say they have met the criteria to be on the debate stage:

Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been viewed for most of the year as Trump’s chief rival for the nomination. But his standing in the polls has fallen and he did not see a bounce in support after the last debate. DeSantis, 44, has faced criticism for his awkwardness on the campaign trail and for embracing right-wing culture war issues that could alienate some voters. Most recently, he has taken heat from Trump over signing a six-week abortion ban, which the former president called “a terrible mistake.” Nonetheless, the Governor won reelection in the Sunshine State last year by 20 points and still usually comes in second, if far below Trump, in national polls.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, the right-wing, uber-wealthy author of Woke, Inc., became the focus of attacks during the first Republican debate last month, with his opponents slamming his lack of experience and his foreign policy positions. He has also attracted more scrutiny over the last month over his hardline positions on immigration and his comments about the Sept. 11 attacks. But the 38-year-old is still polling near the top of the field and will again stand center stage next to DeSantis.

Nikki Haley

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley’s position in the polls has risen since her standout performance in the first presidential debate last month. During the August debate, Haley advocated for finding a national consensus on abortion and criticized fellow Republicans for not being straight with voters about the difficulty of passing a federal abortion ban. She also attacked Ramaswamy’s foreign policy platform, playing up her experience as Ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration. Since the first debate, she has climbed to third in some national polls.

Read more: The Biggest Moments From the First Republican Debate

Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence, long known for his evangelical faith and his close ties to the religious right, also had several standout moments during the last debate, mixing it up with Ramaswamy and defending his decision to certify the results of the 2020 election, which he insists was not stolen. Pence is continuing to run on a promise to restore American values and enact the most anti-abortion policy he can, though he is picking up little traction as he continues to poll in the single digits.

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has been Trump’s most vocal critic in the Republican presidential field. He was booed at the last debate when he criticized the former President and became one of only two candidates who said they would not support him if he is convicted of crimes, even if he was the GOP nominee. Christie stood behind his performance afterwards, keeping in line with his strategy of framing his campaign in opposition to the former President.

Tim Scott

Since the last debate, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott has continued to focus his campaign on reducing inflation and securing the border, all while emphasizing his personal success story. The only Black Republican in the Senate, he frequently talks about how he was able to overcome disadvantages and achieve the American Dream and touts his signature legislative achievement—Opportunity Zones designed to funnel money into struggling communities. In New Hampshire this week, he named some possible running mates and avoided any direct criticism of Trump, while touching on a few areas of contrast, like his support for a 15-week limit on abortion and his criticism of the United Auto Workers strike. Recently, Scott’s campaign has urged the RNC to weigh early state polls above national ones in deciding which candidates get the best podium placement in the second debate.

Who could still qualify:

Both former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum were also on the debate stage last month. Neither appeared to have met the qualifications for the second debate as of Thursday. Neither campaign responded to TIME’s request for comment.

Write to Mini Racker at mini.racker@time.com.