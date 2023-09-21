Actor Angus Cloud died in July of an overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances, a Northern California coroner's office said Thursday.
Cloud's cause of death was an "acute intoxication" due to the "combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines," the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau said.
The actor was declared dead at his parents' home July 31 in Oakland. He was 25.
Cloud starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria."
In a statement at the time, his family said Cloud had been struggling with the death of his father.
"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," according to the family's statement.
- The Case for Mediocrity
- How Russia Is Recruiting Cubans to Fight in Ukraine
- Paul Hollywood Answers All of Your Questions About The Great British Baking Show
- Meet the 2023 TIME100 Next: the Emerging Leaders Shaping the World
- Oprah and Arthur C. Brooks: How to Separate Work From Your Identity
- How Canada and India's Relationship Crumbled
- You Don’t Have to Like Wrestling to Love Netflix’s Excellent Wrestlers
- The Most Anticipated Books, Movies, TV, and Music of Fall 2023
- Want Weekly Recs on What to Watch, Read, and More? Sign Up for Worth Your Time