Presented By

Angus Cloud Died of An Accidental Drug Overdose, Coroner Says

Angus Cloud photographed on August 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Cloud, known for starring in the HBO series 'Euphoria,' died July 31, 2023, at the age of 25.
FilmMagic—2022 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
By Associated Press

Actor Angus Cloud died in July of an overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances, a Northern California coroner's office said Thursday.

Cloud's cause of death was an "acute intoxication" due to the "combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines," the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau said.

The actor was declared dead at his parents' home July 31 in Oakland. He was 25.

Cloud starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria."

In a statement at the time, his family said Cloud had been struggling with the death of his father.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," according to the family's statement.

More Must-Reads From TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com.

You May Also Like
Read Next
'Joe the Plumber' Dead at 49
Next Up: Editor's Pick
What America's Richest Ski Town's Handling of COVID-19 Shows
EDIT POST