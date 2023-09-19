TIME Appoints Shyla Raghav as Chief Climate Officer

TIME President of Sustainability, Simon Mulcahy sent the following note to staff on Tuesday:

Team,

Today, I am delighted to announce Shyla’s own climate goals and journey.

Shyla has spent her entire career working on climate solutions and advocating for climate action. She brings 15 years of experience in climate change policy, international climate finance, coalition building, and nature conservation.

During her time at TIME as Chief Portfolio and Partnership Officer of TIME CO2, Shyla has been instrumental in the design and launch of a groundbreaking product, the TIME CO2 Planet Portfolio, which blended climate, nature, and community projects into a single portfolio to help channel funding to high quality programs as an alternative to offsetting.

She has also successfully established a range of partnerships and an expert Advisory Council to guide TIME CO2’s climate programs.

Prior to joining TIME, she served as Vice President for Climate Change at Conservation International, where she was responsible for the organization’s strategy on climate change and climate action coalitions. This included supporting the Maldives, leader of the Alliance of Small Island States, during the negotiations on the Paris Climate Agreement. Prior to that, she conducted research on climate change in Dominica, Belize and Thailand, in addition to professional experiences at the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the UN Development Programme, the Caribbean Community Climate Change Center, and the Adaptation Fund.

Shyla was featured in InStyle Magazine’s “Badass Women” and was an AAAS IF/Then Ambassador role model and mentor to young women pursuing careers in STEM. She also delivered the popular TEDx talk on reimagining climate change and sacrifice.

I know her expertise in this space will be critical to reaching our shared goal of building an impactful and thriving climate program at TIME, and helping ensure we hit our goals on TIME’s own climate journey.

Please join me in congratulating Shyla on her promotion.

Best,

Simon

