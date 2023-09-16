LONDON — London police arrested a 25-year-old man early Saturday morning after he allegedly climbed over a wall and entered the royal stables at Buckingham Palace.
The man was detained at 1:25 a.m Saturday for trespassing on a protected site, London’s Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement. He was taken to a London police station, where he remained by late morning.
Officers found the man outside the royal stables following a search of the area. He didn’t enter enter the palace or its gardens at any time, police said.
Buckingham Palace, which is some 300 years old, is undergoing renovations, and King Charles III does not live there.
The monarch was in Scotland on Saturday.
