TIME Reveals 2023 TIME100 Impact Award Recipients Ahead of Second Annual Celebration at the National Gallery Singapore

The Evening Celebration will Feature Appearances by Honorees including Ayushmann Khurrana, Eric Nam, Ke Huy Quan, Elizabeth Wathuti and Zainab Salbi

Today, TIME reveals the recipients of the second TIME100 Impact Awards in Singapore, which recognizes visionaries who have gone above and beyond to make an impact and move their respective industries forward. The new honorees are: actor, Ayushmann Khurrana; singer, Eric Nam; actor, Ke Huy Quan; activist, Elizabeth Wathuti; and activist, Zainab Salbi.

Read more about the honorees receiving a TIME100 Impact Award:

To celebrate, TIME will host an invitation--only award ceremony and cocktail party on Sunday, September 17 at the National Gallery Singapore, featuring appearances by all five Impact Award honorees, as well as other leaders, influencers, visionaries and members of the global TIME100 community.

The event will also convene CEOs, business leaders and innovative thinkers for discussions on how they are using their platforms to build a better world. Event speakers include Dorothea Koh, BotMD Founder and CEO; Prasoon Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of BillionBricks and more. Following the ceremony, TIME will host a viewing party for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

“We are thrilled to honor and recognize the 2023 TIME100 Impact Award winners for their remarkable accomplishments,” said TIME Chief Executive Jessica Sibley. “TIME looks forward to returning to Singapore for the second year in a row with the support of our partners at the Singapore Economic Development Board, Mastercard and McKinsey & Company.”

“The TIME100 Impact Awards speak to the heart of our mission at TIME to spotlight the people and ideas that are shaping and improving the world,” said Executive Editor Dan Macsai, who oversees the TIME100 franchise. “We are thrilled to recognize this extraordinary group of leaders, and to convene our global TIME100 community in Singapore.”

The 2023 TIME100 Impact Awards in Singapore was developed in partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board and is presented by signature partner Mastercard and knowledge partner McKinsey & Company.

“Singapore is delighted to host the TIME100 Impact Awards honoring remarkable individuals who are recognized in their field of work, and committed to making a change and creating a better world. We welcome more opportunities to convene the best minds with a passion for creating a positive impact in Singapore,” said Jacqueline Poh, Managing Director, Singapore Economic Development Board.

“Mastercard's ambition is to power economies and empower people to build a sustainable economy where everyone prospers. That is why Mastercard is proud to partner again with the TIME100 Impact Awards to spotlight the commitment of trailblazers who have addressed real problems and delivered real value through entrepreneurship, innovation and sustainability. Only through partnerships can scalable, sustainable impact be achieved,” said Ari Sarker, President, Asia Pacific, Mastercard.

“At McKinsey, we’re privileged to work with organizations that are on a new growth journey, one that pursues sustainability, inclusion, and economic growth, all at the same time. These awards recognize that, through their sustained efforts, leaders can impact and shape not just the future of their industries but the world at large,” said Gautam Kumra, Senior Partner and Chairman, Asia, McKinsey & Company.

To read TIME’s coverage of the TIME100 Impact Awards in Singapore, visit TIME.com

