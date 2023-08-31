Fall is upon us, and so too is a monthly mix of the serious and the silly on Netflix. The documentary Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America, available Sept. 6, details Boy Scouts of America’s coverup of sexual abuse from the perspective of survivors and whistleblowers. The final season of the British teen dramedy Sex Education returns on Sept. 21 and brings with it a new school: Cavendish College, where the Moordale Secondary students find themselves after the untimely shuttering of their school. And El Conde, out Sept. 15, is a dark satire by Pablo Larraín in which Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet is a vampire, with all of the symbolism that entails.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in September 2023
Available September 1
A Day and a Half
Disenchantment: Part 5
Friday Night Plan
Happy Ending
Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4
Available September 3
Is She the Wolf?
Available September 5
Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs
Available September 6
6ixtynin9 The Series
Infamy
Predators
Reporting For Duty
Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America
Tahir’s House
Available September 7
Dear Child
GAMERA - Rebirth
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3
Top Boy: Season 3
Virgin River: Season 5
What If
Available September 8
A Time Called You
Burning Body
Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1
Rosa Peral’s Tapes
Selling The OC: Season 2
Spy Ops
Available September 12
Class Act
Freestyle
Wrestlers
Available September 14
Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction
Once Upon a Crime
Thursday’s Widows
Available September 15
The Club: Part 2
El Conde
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7
Love at First Sight
Miseducation
Surviving Summer: Season 2
Available September 18
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5
Available September 19
Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer
The Saint of Second Chances
Available September 20
Hard Broken
Available September 21
KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2
Scissor Seven: Season 4
Sex Education: Season 4
Available September 22
The Black Book
How To Deal With a Heartbreak
Love Is Blind: Season 5
Spy Kids: Armageddon
Available September 25
Little Baby Bum: Music Time
Available September 26
Who Killed Jean Dando?
Available September 27
Encounters
Overhaul
Street Flow 2
Available September 28
Castlevania: Nocturne
Love is in the Air
The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo
Available September 29
Choona
Do Not Disturb
Love Is Blind: Season 5 (new episodes)
Nowhere
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in September 2023
Available September 1
8 Mile
Arrival
Baby Mama
Couples Retreat
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fences
Field of Dreams
Hacksaw Ridge
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda 2
Land of the Lost
Matilda
Miss Congeniality
National Security
One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia
One Piece Episode of East blue - Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure
One Piece Episode of Skypiea
One Piece Film: Gold
One Piece Heart of Gold
One Piece: 3D2Y - Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends
Public Enemies
S.W.A.T.: Season 6
Stand by Me
Superbad
U-571
Up in the Air
Vice
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Woody Woodpecker
Available September 2
Love Again
Available September 3
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Available September 5
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Available September 14
Barbie - A Touch of Magic: Season 1
Available September 15
Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7
Band of Brothers
Intervention: Season 22
The Pacific
Wipeout Part 1
Available September 16
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
Available September 20
New Amsterdam: Season 5
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in September 2023
Leaving September 2
The Debt Collector
Leaving September 4
Vampire Academy
Leaving September 6
The Originals: Seasons 1-5
Leaving September 12
Colette
Leaving September 14
Intervention: Season 21
Leaving September 29
Annihilation
Leaving September 30
60 Days In: Season 3
A League of Their Own
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
Clear and Present Danger
Doom
Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
Kick-Ass
Lawless
Nanny McPhee
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Snow White & the Huntsman
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
Titanic
Warm Bodies
