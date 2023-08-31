Fall is upon us, and so too is a monthly mix of the serious and the silly on Netflix. The documentary Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America, available Sept. 6, details Boy Scouts of America’s coverup of sexual abuse from the perspective of survivors and whistleblowers. The final season of the British teen dramedy Sex Education returns on Sept. 21 and brings with it a new school: Cavendish College, where the Moordale Secondary students find themselves after the untimely shuttering of their school. And El Conde, out Sept. 15, is a dark satire by Pablo Larraín in which Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet is a vampire, with all of the symbolism that entails.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in September 2023

Available September 1

A Day and a Half

Disenchantment: Part 5

Friday Night Plan

Happy Ending

Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4

Available September 3

Is She the Wolf?

Available September 5

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs

Available September 6

6ixtynin9 The Series

Infamy

Predators

Reporting For Duty

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

Tahir’s House

Available September 7

Dear Child

GAMERA - Rebirth

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3

Top Boy: Season 3

Virgin River: Season 5

What If

Available September 8

A Time Called You

Burning Body

Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1

Rosa Peral’s Tapes

Selling The OC: Season 2

Spy Ops

Available September 12

Class Act

Freestyle

Wrestlers

Available September 14

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction

Once Upon a Crime

Thursday’s Widows

Available September 15

The Club: Part 2

El Conde

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7

Love at First Sight

Miseducation

Surviving Summer: Season 2

Available September 18

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5

Available September 19

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer

The Saint of Second Chances

Available September 20

Hard Broken

Available September 21

KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2

Scissor Seven: Season 4

Sex Education: Season 4

Available September 22

The Black Book

How To Deal With a Heartbreak

Love Is Blind: Season 5

Spy Kids: Armageddon

Available September 25

Little Baby Bum: Music Time

Available September 26

Who Killed Jean Dando?

Available September 27

Encounters

Overhaul

Street Flow 2

Available September 28

Castlevania: Nocturne

Love is in the Air

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo

Available September 29

Choona

Do Not Disturb

Love Is Blind: Season 5 (new episodes)

Nowhere

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in September 2023

Available September 1

8 Mile

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fences

Field of Dreams

Hacksaw Ridge

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East blue - Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y - Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

S.W.A.T.: Season 6

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker

Available September 2

Love Again

Available September 3

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Available September 5

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Available September 14

Barbie - A Touch of Magic: Season 1

Available September 15

Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7

Band of Brothers

Intervention: Season 22

The Pacific

Wipeout Part 1

Available September 16

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

Available September 20

New Amsterdam: Season 5

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in September 2023

Leaving September 2

The Debt Collector

Leaving September 4

Vampire Academy

Leaving September 6

The Originals: Seasons 1-5

Leaving September 12

Colette

Leaving September 14

Intervention: Season 21

Leaving September 29

Annihilation

Leaving September 30

60 Days In: Season 3

A League of Their Own

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

Clear and Present Danger

Doom

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Kick-Ass

Lawless

Nanny McPhee

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Snow White & the Huntsman

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

Titanic

Warm Bodies

