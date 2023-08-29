Strike or no strike, the shows must go on—at least according to the networks and streamers. Despite the ongoing historic joint WGA and SAG strike, the fall slate is filled with plenty of new TV. Notably, a good portion of the fall’s most anticipated shows are British—of the 34 listed here, six are from the U.K.—a sign that more American TV shows are likely pushing back release dates in hopes that an agreement will be reached, allowing writers and actors to once again promote the shows.

Comedies, with their oversize British presence (Dreaming Whilst Black, Still Up, Everyone Else Burns, the final season of Sex Education), reign alongside dramas over the fall slate. And a few shows make a case for less populated TV genres, like fantasy/horror (The Changeling), romance (Fellow Travelers), and sci-fi (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters). Animation, which is enjoying a renaissance of sorts, brings us Krapopolis and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. And The Super Models represents documentary, with testimony from the big four: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington.

New Releases

The Changeling

Sept. 8 on Apple TV+

Based on the 2017 fantasy horror novel by Victor LaValle, this eight-part series fuses genres. One part fairytale and one part horror, it also threads in parenthood and New York City idiosyncrasies. The Changeling follows Apollo (LaKeith Stanfield), a used book dealer, as he searches for his wife, Emmy (Clark Backo), when she disappears after the birth of their child.

Dreaming Whilst Black

Sept. 8 streaming/Sept. 10 on-air on Showtime

Written by and starring Adjani Salmon, this British comedy—about a filmmaker trying to make it as an artist—was originally broadcast on BBC Three in July and arrives on Showtime in September. Kwabena (Salmon) just quit his recruitment job to chase his dream of making a movie. But then he meets Vanessa (Babirye Bukilwa), a catch with a taste for cocktail bars and high-end restaurants, throwing his choices into question.

The Other Black Girl

Sept. 13 on Hulu

Zakiya Dalila Harris sold her debut novel at auction for more than $1 million. For a book that skewers the whiteness of the publishing industry, publishers ate it up. It might sound stranger than fiction, but then again, so is The Other Black Girl, the novel and now TV show by the same name. Nella (Sinclair Daniel) is thrilled to meet another Black editorial assistant, Hazel-May (Ashleigh Murray), at Wagner Books—until, in a Get Out-inspired twist, she realizes that everything is not as it seems.

Wilderness

Sept. 15 on Prime Video

Based on B.E. Jones’ 2019 thriller novel, Wilderness is a high-stakes, high-tension love story gone wrong. When Liv (Jenna Coleman) discovers that her husband Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) has been having an affair, he tries to appease her by suggesting finally taking that National Parks road trip she’s always dreamed of. But the wilderness is a beautiful place for revenge to take root.

The Gold

Sept. 17 on Paramount+

Six robbers, three tons of gold, and decades of fallout. The Gold dramatizes Brink’s-Mat robbery, Britain’s biggest gold heist. In 1983, £26 million (now equivalent to more than $105 million) worth of gold, diamonds, and cash was stolen from a London warehouse. But stealing the gold was just the start—what do they do with it now?

The Super Models

Sept. 20 on Apple TV+

Naomi Campbell. Cindy Crawford. Linda Evangelista. Christy Turlington. Each woman was and is an indomitable force in her own right, but combined, they reshaped the modeling industry forever. The Super Models documentary series interviews each of the four stars, traveling back to the ‘80s to ask how, exactly, their bond formed.

Still Up

Sept. 22 on Apple TV+

Best friends Danny (Craig Roberts) and Lisa (Antonia Thomas) can’t sleep. At all. Ever. They’re chronic insomniacs, the worst you’ve ever seen, and they’ve tried everything. Eventually, they give up, embrace the night, and video call each other to get through it all. Except Lisa’s partner doesn’t like that she has a whole secret second life—and neither do the people Danny is dating.

The Continental

Sept. 22 on Peacock

In three parts, The Continental—a prequel spin-off of the John Wick franchise—breaks down how it came to pass, exactly, that Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) became the owner of the New York branch of The Continental chain of hotels. In an alternate history 1970s New York, The Continental is a safe haven for legal assassins—not unlike the Mafia.

Krapopolis

Sept. 24 on Fox

Tyrannis (Richard Ayoade), son of Deliria (Hannah Waddingham) and Shlub (Matt Berry), lives in mythical ancient Greece and he has an idea: civilization. And so Krapopolis, filled with human mortals and with Tyrannis as its king, is born. From Dan Harmon, co-creator of Rick and Morty comes a silly story of humans, gods, and monsters.

The Irrational

Sept. 25 on NBC

Jesse L. Martin is Alec Mercer, a wise-cracking behavioral scientist who helps solve cases for the FBI. His unique skillset—understanding things like predictable irrationality, paradoxical persuasion, retrospective framing, and attentional blindness—lets him see what others can’t. But he’s finally met his match: someone whose behavior he can’t quite seem to predict.

Gen V

Sept. 29 on Prime Video

Based on a story arc from The Boys’ “We Gotta Go Now” by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Gen V is a spin-off of Prime Video’s satirical superhero series The Boys. Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Andre (Chance Perdomo), Emma (Lizze Broadway), Cate (Maddie Phillips), and Jordan (Derek Luh/London Thor) are supes, or young adult superheroes, who attend Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. There, they fight against each other in battle royal-style challenges.

The Fall of the House of Usher

Oct. 12 on Netflix

From the creators of The Haunting of Hill House, The Fall of the House of Usher draws loose material from the short story of the same name by Edgar Allen Poe. In this modern reinterpretation, the children of a corrupt pharmaceutical company CEO start dying in mysterious and brutal ways—which forces the CEO to reexamine his shady past.

Lessons in Chemistry

Oct. 13 on Apple TV+

Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson) is one of the smartest people in her chemistry lab. That is, until she gets fired after she gets pregnant—this is the early 1950s, after all. She pivots instead to hosting a TV cooking show, where she suddenly has a platform to teach a whole country of overlooked housewives a lot more than kitchen tips and tricks.

Fellow Travelers

Oct. 27 on Showtime

The handsome and charming Hawkins Fuller (Matt Bomer) avoids getting tangled up in relationships. He meets his match in Tim Laughlin (Jonathan Bailey), full of faith and optimism. The two collide in the 1950s, as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn sought out "subversives and sexual deviants” during the Lavender Scare witch hunt. For the next four decades—through Vietnam War protests, disco, and the AIDS crisis—they weave through each other’s lives.

All the Light We Cannot See

Nov. 2 on Netflix

Based on Anthony Doerr’s 2014 Pulitzer Prize winning war novel of the same name, All the Light We Cannot See traces the criss-crossing paths of two teenagers during World War II. Marie-Laure (Aria Mia Loberti) is a blind French girl, the daughter of Daniel (Mark Ruffalo), a locksmith at Paris’ Museum of Natural History. Werner (Louis Hofmann) is a German boy who is forced to fight for the Nazis.

The Buccaneers

Nov. 8 on Apple TV+

The Gilded Age meets Bridgerton in this eight-episode drama inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name. A group of carefree American girls—including Nan St. George (Kristine Frøseth), Conchita Closson (Alisha Boe), Mabel Elmsworth (Josie Totah), Lizzy Elmsworth (Aubri Ibrag), and Jinny St. George (Imogen Waterhouse)—search for posh British husbands during an 1870s London debutante season.

A Murder at the End of the World

Nov. 14 on FX/Hulu

In a mystery series that sounds like a cross between Knives Out, Mr. Robot, and Nancy Drew, Emma Corrin stars as Darby Hart, “a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker.” Andy (Clive Own), a reclusive billionaire, invites Darby and eight other guests to a beautiful, remote retreat. Of course, one of them dies, and Darby has to prove it was a murder.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Nov. 17 on Netflix

The cast of the 2010 cult classic action rom-com will reprise their roles—at least vocally—in this animated series based on the graphic novels by Canadian cartoonist Bryan Lee O'Malley. (O’Malley also developed this show.) In line with the movie, Scott Pilgrim meets his dream girl, Ramona Flowers, but must defeat her seven evil exes to date her.

Obliterated

Nov. 30 on Netflix

Oops. An elite special forces team comes to Las Vegas, thwarts a bomb threat, then, in true Vegas fashion, parties hard. They’re in the midst of debauchery when they realize the bomb they thought they had deactivated was, in fact, fake. Now, still drunk and high, they have to track down and diffuse the real bomb before it’s too late.

The Enfield Poltergeist

TBA on Apple TV+

The Enfield poltergeist, a claim of supernatural activity in London in the late ‘70s, has been the subject of much TV and film speculation: The BBC broadcast a documentary about the case while it was happening, it was the subject of the 2015 British drama horror series The Enfield Haunting, and the 2016 film The Conjuring 2 is based on an investigation of the case. Now, Apple TV+ is bringing the story back to life.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

TBA on Apple TV+

The MonsterVerse, produced by Legendary Pictures, is a fictional universe populated by the likes of Godzilla and King Kong. Monarch: The Legacy of Monsters is based on the MonsterVerse and set in that reality. In the wake of a battle between Godzilla and the Titans that revealed to the world that monsters are real, two siblings retrace their father’s footsteps to uncover their connection to a secretive organization called Monarch.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Fall on Paramount+

Bass Reeves escaped enslavement during the Civil War and went on to become the first Black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi. David Oyelowo brings Reeves to life in Lawmen, produced by Taylor Sheridan, which follows him working as a federal peace officer in the post-Reconstruction era and capturing more than 3,000 criminals.

Everyone Else Burns

Fall on the CW

This show is on fire. The sitcom Everyone Else Burns was just renewed for a second season by the British Channel 4, and its first season is coming to the CW this fall. The Lewis family, led by David Lewis (Simon Bird), is part of a puritanical Christian sect. The series follows each family member’s experience of their hyper-religious life in side-splitting fashion.

Neon

TBA on Netflix

Three friends—Santi (Tyler Dean Flores), Ness (Emma Ferrerira), and Felix (Jordan Mendoza)—move from small-town Florida to Miami to make it in reggaeton—or at least make rent. Created by bestselling author Shea Serrano with “king of reggaeton” Daddy Yankee as an executive producer, the comedy follows the friends’ trials, tribulations, and attempts to crack into the music industry.

Returning Shows

The Morning Show: Season 3

Sept. 13 on Apple TV+

Inspired by Brian Stelter's 2013 book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, The Morning Show pulls back the curtain on a popular (fictional) morning news program broadcast from Manhattan. In its first season, Alex’s (Jennifer Aniston) on-air partner of 15 years, Mitch (Steve Carell), is fired during a sexual misconduct scandal, and she’s paired instead with Bradley (Reese Witherspoon), a volatile new partner.

Sex Education: Season 4

Sept. 21 on Netflix

Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) is a socially awkward teenager. He’s also a sex therapist. Or, at least, he doles out advice to students at Moordale Secondary School about their sex lives. His mom, Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) is a more proper, official sex therapist—that’s how Otis knows so much about these things. In the fourth and final season of the British teen sex dramedy, Moordale has closed, and Otis and his friends have to set up shop at their new school, Cavendish Sixth Form College.

Love Is Blind: Season 5

September 22 on Netflix

For the reality TV aficionados, Netflix’s fan favorite social experiment is back. If you haven’t heard by now, Love Is Blind follows 15 men and 15 women, all from the same area (Houston, in this season’s case), who date each other for 10 days through “pods” (a.k.a. unable to see each other) before proposing marriage.

Lupin: Part 3

Oct. 5 on Netflix

Assane Diop (Omar Sy), accustomed to hiding in the shadows, is now France’s most famous thief. After he revealed that the unscrupulous business tycoon Hubert Pellegrini, who once employed his father, Babakar, framed Babakar and orchestrated his murder, all eyes are on him. Still, he risks it all to return to Paris and propose leaving France to start fresh with his son and his son’s mother.

Loki: Season 2

Oct. 6 on Disney+

Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as Loki, Thor’s adopted brother and the god of mischief, in this superhero/sci-fi mashup. At the end of last season, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino)—a variant of Loki who has been attacking the Sacred Timeline—unleashed a multiverse of dangerous timelines. Now, Loki must work with Mobius (Owen Wilson), Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), and other members of the Time Variance Authority to find Sylvie.

American Horror Stories: Season Three

Oct. 26 on FX/Hulu

Not to be confused with its companion series, American Horror Story, American Horror Stories is a horror anthology that serves as a spinoff to the beloved original. Four episodes of its third installment—featuring Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna—will drop simultaneously on Oct. 26 as part of a Hulu Halloween event.

Rap Sh!t: Season 2

Nov. 9 on Max

Mia Knight (KaMillion) and Shawna Clark (Aida Osman), both from Miami, used to be friends in high school. Now, as adults, both are struggling rappers: Shawna works at a hotel and Mia works multiple jobs to support her 4-year-old daughter. But what if they formed a rap group? And what if it changed everything?

Fargo: Season 5

Nov. 21 on FX

Each season of the black comedy crime drama Fargo has a different storyline, (mostly) new characters and cast, and is set in a different location and era. The fifth season will be set in 2019 in Minnesota and North Dakota, and will star Juno Temple as Dorothy “Dot” Lyon, a Midwestern housewife who lands between a rock and a hard place with local authorities.

Squid Game: The Challenge

November on Netflix

In what Netflix has dubbed “the biggest reality competition series ever,” Squid Game will return with a controversial reality TV spinoff series of sorts. 456 real people will compete for $4.56 million through a series of game-like challenges based on the original hit show. This time, though, the consequences won’t be fatal—we hope.

The Crown: Season 6

Fall on Netflix

The highly anticipated final season of Netflix’s historical drama about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II will likely focus on the years between around 1997 and 2005. It marks the only season to be produced after the death of the queen herself last year, and is expected to include Tony Blair’s stint as prime minister, the death of Princess Diana, and the beginnings of Prince William’s relationship with Kate Middleton.

