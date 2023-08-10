In Partnership with American Family Insurance, TIME will Host the Evening Celebration at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta on August 10

Event will Feature Appearances from Dr. Bernice King, Yara Shahidi, Stacey Abrams, Tayari Jones, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Yusef Salaam, Christopher C. Womack, Dr. Joy Buolamwini, Naomi Wadler, Michael Hyter, Telisa Yancy and More, with Special Performances from Bebe Winans, Jonathan Nelson, Breland and J. Ivy

Today, TIME hosts the TIME Honoring the March: An Impact Family Dinner in tribute of the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech. The evening event celebrating the dreamers of today and the individuals who are continuing to push Dr. King’s dream forward will take place at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta.

With Presenting Partner American Family Insurance, TIME will convene leaders and visionaries for an inspiring and impactful evening celebrating the power of community and collaboration. Event speakers and notable attendees include CEO of the King Center Dr. Bernice King; actress, producer, and change agent Yara Shahidi; former Minority Leader of the Georgia House Stacey Abrams; novelist and professor of creative writing at Emory University Tayari Jones; olympic medalist, entrepreneur, activist and author Ibtihaj Muhammad; criminal justice reform activist and NYC City Council Candidate Yusef Salaam; activist and student Naomi Wadler; President & CEO of The Southern Company, Christopher C. Womack; President & CEO of The Executive Leadership Council Michael Hyter; Founder of the Algorithmic Justice League and author of Unmasking AI Dr. Joy Buolamwini; Mayor of Atlanta Andre Dickens; former Mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms; Cook County’s State Attorney Kim Foxx; rapper, songwriter, record producer, record executive, entrepreneur and DJ Jermaine Dupri; national transgender rights activist Mariah Moore; disability activist and policy advocate Isabel Mavrides-Calderón, Enterprise President, American Family Insurance Telisa Yancy and more. There will be special performances from Bebe Winans, Jonathan Nelson, Breland and J. Ivy.

“We are proud to use TIME’s platform to celebrate the voices of the inspiring individuals joining us tonight as they empower and inspire the next generation of leaders,” said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley. “We are grateful to our partner American Family Insurance for helping to bring this celebratory event to life as we honor the legacy of Dr. King and The March on Washington.”

“As TIME’s editors and reporters, we are dedicated to telling the essential stories of the people who shape and improve the world,” said TIME Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs. “We are thrilled to pay tribute to Dr. King and recognize today’s leaders who honor his legacy and vision by doing that critical work.”

“Our mission at American Family Insurance is to protect and inspire dreams and we are honored to celebrate those who do the same for others,” said Bill Westrate, CEO and Chairman Elect of American Family Insurance. “We are excited to partner with TIME to honor one of the most influential dreamers our country has known, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. As we reflect on the 60th anniversary of The March on Washington – we hope that we will all be inspired to continue to champion the dreams of all people, just as Dr. King inspired us to do.”

"We are honored to have partnered with TIME over the last several years to honor the legacy of Dr. King’s historic March on Washington 60 years ago,” said Telisa Yancy, Enterprise President of American Family Insurance. “As a company, we are dedicated to inspiring and protecting dreams. We believe that his moment is about both of these things: inspiring the next generation and protecting the rich history and legacy of Dr. King and his vision for each of us."

The TIME Honoring the March: An Impact Family Dinner is an extension of TIME’s partnership with American Family Insurance that brought the groundbreaking immersive exhibit, The March, to the DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago in February 2020.

To read TIME’s coverage of TIME Honoring the March: An Impact Family Dinner, visit TIME.com.

About TIME

TIME is the 100-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of over 105 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios; a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises; TIME for Kids, which provides authentic, age-appropriate news for kids and valuable resources for teachers and families; the award-winning branded content studio Red Border Studios; an industry-leading web3 division; the website-building platform TIME Sites; the sustainability and climate action platform TIME CO2; the new e-commerce and content platform TIME Stamped, and more.

About the American Family Insurance Group

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, American Family Insurance has been serving customers since 1927. We inspire, protect and restore dreams through our insurance products, exceptional service from our agency owners and employees, community investment and creative partnerships to address societal challenges. We act on our belief in diversity and inclusion by constantly evolving to meet customer needs and preferences. American Family Insurance group is the nation’s 12th-largest property/casualty insurance group, ranking No. 301 on the Fortune 500 list. The group sells American Family-brand products, primarily through exclusive agency owners in 19 states. The American Family Insurance group also includes CONNECT, powered by American Family Insurance, The General, Homesite and Main Street America Insurance. Across these companies the group has nearly 13,000 employees nationwide.

Contact us at letters@time.com.