What to Know About the Maui Wildfires

Thousands of residents have been displaced after fires on Maui and the Big Island have devastated homes and businesses, killing at least 36 people and pushing some residents to jump into the ocean to escape the flames.

The most recent post by the County of Maui says that three fires remain active in Lahaina, Pulehu and Upcountry. No other information about fatalities is available at the time, though officials said the death count of at least 36 would likely increase.

More than 1,100 acres have burned in Olinda and Kula in fires that started on Tuesday, according to an update by the city of Maui. Search and rescue efforts continued Thursday as residents struggle to contact family and friends due to the loss of power and limited cell service.

Transportation around the island is limited, as officials mass evacuate tourists from the area on buses and prohibit non-residents from entering communities like Kahakuloa. Some 2,100 people are currently in Maui shelters that opened because of the fire.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for the state of Hawaii and sent federal aid and funding for residents of Maui County

Lahaina, a historic town that was once the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii, has been destroyed by the fire. Residents that heralded the town as a place with strong Native Hawaiian roots and history are mourning the loss of historic landmarks, as reports indicate that more than 271 structures have been impacted.

“We are grieving with each other during this inconsolable time,” said Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. “In the days ahead, we will be stronger as a ‘kaiaulu,’ or community, as we rebuild with resilience and aloha.”

Here’s what to know.

A charred boat lies in the scorched waterfront after wildfires fanned by the winds of a distant hurricane devastated Maui’s city of Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 9, 2023. Mason Jarvi—Reuters

What caused the fires

Meteorologists attribute a combination of Maui’s dry conditions, low humidity and strong trade winds from Hurricane Dora, a Category 3 storm (though it was previously Category 4) hundreds of miles south of Hawaii in the Pacific Ocean as of Thursday morning, as the reason behind the Maui wildfires.

“If you have all of those conditions at the same time, it’s often what the National Weather Service calls ‘red flag conditions,’” Erica Fleishman, director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute at Oregon State University, told the Associated Press.

Climate change also plays a role in these fires, according to experts. Climate change increases the frequency of extreme weather events— like stronger hurricanes— and global warming, which causes vegetation to get drier.

So far, National Guard helicopters have dropped 150,000 gallons of water on the Maui fires and nearly 100 firefighters have been working 24/7 to help stop the fires. Officials are requesting additional help to combat the remaining fires.

Tourists discouraged from travel

Officials are highly discouraging any nonessential travel to the island, and have made various evacuation efforts to send travelers back home. More than 11,000 people were flown out of Maui on Wednesday.

Tourists initially struggled to reach the airport due to closed highways and roads, but the County of Maui has coordinated transportation to Kahului Airport through Thursday. “Additional buses will be added in based on demand,” the county said.

Passengers try to rest and sleep after canceled and delayed flights, while others wait to board flights off the island, as thousands of passengers were stranded at the Kahului Airport in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, on August 9, 2023. Patrick T. Fallon—AFP/Getty Images

On Thursday, United Airlines said they were sending empty planes to Kahului Airport so that they could send passengers back home.

American Airlines said they were adding an additional flight to assist tourists, but expect to operate all their scheduled flights on Thursday.

How to help victims

The wildfires are one of the deadliest blazes in American history, trailing behind the 2018 Camp Fire that killed 85 people.

To help Maui residents recover from the fires, the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and Maui United Way are accepting monetary donations online. Physical goods like non-perishable food, water, blankets, and other hygiene items are being accepted at the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku on Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

An additional list of resources and donation centers has been released by the county of Maui.

If you are trying to contact a lost loved one, contact the Red Cross hotline at 1-800-733-2767.

