Teen Rapper Lil Tay Has Died

Rapper Lil Tay has died, her family announced through an Instagram post shared on Aug. 9. The cause of her death has not yet been made public, but the social media star’s family wrote that the “outcome was unexpected and has left us all in shock.” The Instagram post also revealed that her brother has died.

The family of Lil Tay, whose real name was Claire Hope, has asked for privacy as the “circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation.”

Hope, who was originally from Atlanta, Ga., and later moved to Vancouver, British Columbia, first entered the public eye in 2018, when videos of her at age 9 went viral. She could be seen cursing, flaunting expensive watches and money. Over the course of her short career online, she amassed over 3 million followers on Instagram, where she posted relatively infrequently. Her most recent post was uploaded in June 2018, dedicated to the late rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot near a motorcycle dealership in Florida. Her post says that she looked to him as a “father figure.” She also befriended the controversial creator Woah Vicky.

Hope gave an interview to the Daily Beast in 2019 alongside her mother, a year after concerning posts were shared on her Instagram claiming to have "bad news about Tay." In the interview, she said "I'm in a bad situation" with her father and spoke about a custody battle, relocating to Vancouver to live with her dad and being homeschooled.

Since the news of her death was announced, her memorial post for XXXTentacion has been flooded with new comments from users saying, “Rest in peace X and Tay.”

Write to Moises Mendez II at moises.mendez@time.com.