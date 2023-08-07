Presented with Founding Partner UBS, the multi-day event series will convene leaders and changemakers to drive social impact

(New York, NY—August 7) The first-ever TIME Impact House—a dedicated space to convene and facilitate meaningful action and drive impactful change—debuts today in Martha’s Vineyard.

Presented with Founding Partner UBS, the world’s leading global wealth manager, the first TIME Impact House in Martha’s Vineyard will convene leaders committed to social impact from across business, philanthropy, technology, entertainment, education, sports, the arts and more. During the week of August 7, the TIME Impact House will feature editorial programming and conversations focused on advancing inclusive growth, systems change, and equity-centered approaches to philanthropy. Notable events and featured speakers will include:

A TIME100 Talk on the topic of Black women leading the future of impact featuring the CEO of New Profit Tulaine Montgomery.

TIME100 Talk on the topic of Black women leading the future of impact featuring the CEO of New Profit The Advancing Change at Scale Dinner featuring remarks from 11-time Olympic medalist & co-founder and president of Saysh Allyson Felix , CEO of Black Innovation Alliance Kelly Burton, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Esusu Wemimo Abbey , and more.

, CEO of Black Innovation Alliance Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Esusu , and more. Community Conversations with social impact innovators, including the Founder and Managing Partner of 1863 Ventures Melissa Bradley, CEO of Vote.org Andrea Hailey , CEO of All Raise Paige Hendrix Buckner, CEO of New Profit Tulaine Montgomery and Founder and CEO, BrightUp Valerie Mosley, and National Director of Community Impact of Ballmer Group Eshauna Smith .

CEO of Vote.org , CEO of All Raise CEO of New Profit and Founder and CEO, BrightUp and National Director of Community Impact of Ballmer Group . Chef JJ Johnson, James Beard Award-winning chef and author of The Simple Art of Rice, will serve as the Culinary Advisor for the TIME Impact House and will curate a menu reflective of his signature cooking style combining culturally relevant ingredients and classical technique with a global point of view.

“With the TIME Impact House, we are building intimate, highly productive spaces that allow the world's biggest changemakers to convene and come together around the shared mission of impact,” said TIME Chief Marketing Officer Sadé Muhammad. “We are thrilled to work with UBS on this first-of-its-kind partnership to promote economic access and a more equitable future for all.”

“At UBS, we are focused on developing an impact economy anchored in inclusive growth – one that ensures all communities are sustainable and thrive,” said Jamie Sears, UBS Co-Head of Social Impact and Philanthropy in the US. “We are excited for the opportunity to partner with TIME to gather a powerful and diverse community of social investors and cross-sector leaders, and to be able to create a program to share ideas, uncover ways to collaborate and find innovative solutions to accelerate social impact at scale.”

“We are thrilled to be the founding partner of the TIME Impact House and for the inaugural event to be held in Martha’s Vineyard— a unique place that has long been a summer haven for Black and multicultural communities,” added Melinda Hightower, UBS Head of Multicultural Strategic Client Segments.

The TIME Impact House in Martha’s Vineyard is presented with Founding Partner UBS, with support from Meta and contributions by La Fête Wine Company, Moet Hennessy and PVOGLOBAL.

The TIME Impact House is the newest offering from TIME’s robust and growing global live events division, which convenes dynamic leaders from every sector, including members of the TIME100 community, with the mission to drive impact. In 2023, TIME will execute a record number of industry-leading events in cities from Davos to Dallas to Dubai, including the TIME100 Gala and Summit, the Women of the Year Gala, the first-ever TIMECO2 Earth Awards, the TIME100 Impact Awards, which will expand to Israel and Africa for the first time this year, and more, as well as custom events—with offerings including the TIME Impact House, TIME100 Talks and others.

For coverage of the TIME Impact House in Martha’s Vineyard, visit TIME.com.

