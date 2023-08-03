After being criminally indicted for the third time on Aug. 2, former President Donald Trump is now facing the prospect of being put on trial at least six times in the next year, clogging up his campaign calendar with multiple court appearances that intersect with key events on the 2024 political schedule.

If the trial dates stay the same, Trump could clinch the GOP presidential nomination before voters learn whether he has been convicted on any of the charges, raising new questions about the logistical and political challenges of multiple trials unfolding against the backdrop of a presidential campaign.

Trump is currently facing criminal charges in three different states and is widely expected to face another criminal indictment in Georgia by the end of this summer. He also faces three separate civil suits.

It’s unclear if the unprecedented slew of legal activity will hurt Trump politically. In the immediate aftermath of his first two indictments, Trump raised millions of dollars and his polling soared. But it could hurt Trump simply by taking away his time and attention. Typically, criminal defendants must be present in the courtroom during their trials, meaning Trump will likely have to step away from the campaign trail to stand trial. And while he can still run for President under criminal charges, it will open a series of unresolved legal and constitutional questions if he's convicted before—or after—he retakes the Oval Office.

Here is a timeline of key dates for Trump in his legal cases and reelection campaign until Election Day 2024.

Aug. 3, 2023: Arraignment in Washington, D.C. in Jan. 6 case

Trump will make his first appearance in federal court in Washington, D.C. after being indicted in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Aug. 10, 2023: Arraignment in Florida in classified documents case

Trump will be arraigned in Fort Pierce, Fla. after the Justice Department charged him in a superseding indictment with three additional felonies related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

Aug. 10, 2023: Hearing in Georgia

A judge in Cobb County, Ga. will consider a petition from Trump’s lawyers after they filed a motion to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from her probe into Trump's alleged efforts to overturn Georgia's presidential election results.

Aug. 23, 2023: First GOP presidential primary debate

Although Trump will qualify for the debate, he has signaled that he might not participate in the televised affair and questioned his need to share the stage with candidates who lag behind him in the polls.

Sept. 27, 2023: Second GOP presidential primary debate

Oct. 2, 2023: Trial in Trump Organization civil fraud suit

Start of civil trial in the $250 million lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James accusing Trump and the Trump Organization of manipulating property valuations to get tax breaks and better terms on loans and insurance policies.

Jan. 15, 2024: Trial in E. Jean Carroll civil defamation suit

Start of civil trial in writer E. Jean Carroll’s second defamation suit accusing Trump of defaming her in June 2019 when he denied having raped her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s, claiming she was not his "type."

Jan. 15, 2024: Iowa Republican caucuses

Jan. 29, 2024: Trial in pyramid scheme class-action suit

Start of trial in class-action lawsuit accusing Trump and his company of promoting a get-rich-quick scheme that conned victims into forking over money.

Feb. 6, 2024: Nevada Republican primary

Feb. 27, 2024: Michigan Republican primary

March 5, 2024: Super Tuesday primaries

March 25, 2024: Trial in New York state criminal hush-money case

Start of criminal trial in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case accusing Trump of falsifying business records to conceal hush-money payments to a porn star before the 2016 election.

May 14, 2024: Pretrial hearing in classified documents case

Start of a pretrial hearing in the classified documents case to address remaining issues about classified evidence or other matters related to the trial.

May 20, 2024: Trial in classified documents case

Start of criminal trial in Special Counsel Smith’s case accusing Trump of hoarding classified documents and obstructing the government’s efforts to retrieve them.

July 15-18, 2024: Republican National Convention

Nov. 5, 2024: Election Day

Write to Nik Popli at nik.popli@time.com.