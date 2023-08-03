Donald Trump left his club in Bedminster, NJ, midday Thursday to make a 4 p.m. court appearance in Washington, DC, to face charges on his third indictment, this one related to his sprawling effort to stay in power after losing the 2020 election.

Television news crews had lined up early on Constitution Avenue in front of the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse. When Trump arrives, he’ll be within eyesight of the Capitol steps where his supporters attacked police on Jan. 6, 2021, in hopes of stopping the ceremonial certification of the Electoral College results that sealed Joe Biden’s victory.

The arraignment will be yet another historic moment for the limestone courthouse, the same building where seven aides to President Richard Nixon were charged in 1974 over a conspiracy to break-in to the Watergate offices of the Democratic National Committee during the 1972 election campaign.

Trump is scheduled to be booked and arraigned before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya, but his eventual trial is expected to be handled by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. Special counsel Jack Smith alleges that Trump, in an effort to short circuit the legitimate election results and remain in office, knowingly lied about the extent of voter fraud, orchestrated a plan to send slates of fake electors to Washington from states he had lost, and tried to disrupt the certification of the legitimate results on Jan. 6.

As he left his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey in the middle of the day on Thursday, Trump took to social media to tell his supporter he was being arrested for having challenged a “CORRUPT, RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION” and that it was “A GREAT HONOR, BECAUSE I AM BEING ARRESTED FOR YOU.”

Trump plans to mount a forceful defense. Trump’s defense team plans to argue that Trump had a First Amendment right to describe fraud allegations in public, and that he was relying on legal advice when he took steps to send his own, unelected, slates of electors to Washington. "You're entitled to believe and trust advice of counsel,” Trump’s lawyer John Lauro said Wednesday on NBC’s Today. “He had one of the leading conditional scholars in the United States, John Eastman, say this is a protocol you can follow. It's legal. That eliminates criminal intent.”

Eastman promoted the discredited legal theory that Vice President Mike Pence, in his role overseeing the certification of the electoral college votes, had the authority to toss out certified election results and gavel in Trump for a second term. A conservative lawyer who once clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Eastman is likely one of the six unnamed, alleged co-conspirator listed in the indictment against Trump.

Prosecutors will argue that Trump knew he was lying about fraud in the election and took steps to overturn the results anyway, despite being told by his own campaign staff, White House lawyers, Department of Justice leaders, and numerous Republican state officials and legislators that his public claims of election fraud were false.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

