Here's How the Stunning Supermoon Looked Around the World

The Earth and the moon snuggled up close last night—at least by cosmic standards. The two worlds were just 357,311 km (222,023 mi.) apart on the evening of Aug. 1. That represents the perigee—or low point—in the moon's elliptical orbit around our planet. The apogee—or high point—is 405,500 km (253,000 mi.). Not only was the moon close, it was also full—a combination that gives rise to a so-called supermoon, one which appears 30% brighter and 14% larger than an ordinary full moon does at a more distant remove.

A bigger, brighter moon always brings out star gazers and photographers, as this collection of images from yesterday's cosmic spectacular illustrates. If you missed the great show, no worries. This year is a big one for supermoons. In addition to yesterday's, there was one on July 3, and there are two more to come, on Aug. 30 and Sept. 28. The Earth and moon have been partners in the sky for 4.5 billion years. That long relationship can often yield things of great beauty.

A family stands in front of the full moon in Arguineguin, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, Aug. 1, 2023. Borja Suarez—Reuters

The moon rises behind Istanbul's Camlica Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on Aug. 1, 2023 Chris McGrath—Getty Images

The moon rises over a tower in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province of China on Aug. 1, 2023. VCG/Getty Images

The moon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon at cape Sounion, south of Athens on Aug. 1, 2023. Aris Messinis—AFP/Getty Images

The moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty on July 31, 2023. Gary Hershorn—Getty Images

The moon rises behind a cable car on Sugar Loaf mountain in Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 1, 2023. Mauro Pimentel—AFP/Getty Images

The moon rises over Schwerin castle in Schwerin, Germany on Aug. 1, 2023. Jens Büttner—picture alliance/Getty Images

The moon rises behind Selimiye Mosque in Edirne, Turkey on Aug. 1, 2023. Cihan Demirci—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The moon rises over The Graves Lighthouse in Massachusetts Bay east of Boston, on Aug. 1, 2023. Joseph Prezioso—AFP/Getty Images

Write to Jeffrey Kluger at jeffrey.kluger@time.com.