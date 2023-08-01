The Biden Administration launched a new website on Sunday, detailing what it calls the “most affordable repayment plan ever” for student loan borrowers.

The website, which is still in its beta testing phase, opens applications to the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, which the White House announced on June 30. SAVE is replacing the existing Revised Pay-As-You-Earn (REPAYE) plan. The other three existing income-driven repayment plans, which provide borrowers with lower monthly payments that are tailored to their income and family size, will remain in place. Income-driven repayment plans may be appealing to some because borrowers will have their loan balance automatically forgiven after 20 or 25 years of payments, depending on the type of loan they took out.

The SAVE plan could cut payments on undergraduate loans by half compared to the other income-driven repayment plans. The new program was finalized on June 30 after the Supreme Court struck down Biden’s earlier student-loan relief plan.

“Part of the president’s overall commitment is to improve the student loan system and reduce the burden of student loan debt on American families,” a senior Biden Administration official told CNN, which received the first preview of the beta website. “The SAVE plan is a big part of that. It is important in this moment as borrowers are getting ready to return to repayment.”

Applicants can now enroll in the SAVE plan which was released to test site performance before the full website launch in August and the official restart of federal student loan payment deadlines on October 1.

Here’s what to know about the SAVE plan.

Who should use the website?

The SAVE plan is ideal for borrowers who are looking to make changes to their current repayment plan, or are not currently enrolled in an income-driven repayment plan and are looking to decrease their monthly payments for student loans.

Borrowers who were enrolled in the REPAYE plan will automatically be enrolled in the SAVE plan.

Borrowers with parent PLUS loans must consolidate their loans before they can apply for an income-driven repayment plan.

The Department of Education says that borrowers who make less than $15 an hour and are enrolled in SAVE will have a $0 monthly payment on their student loans. That is because the way the Education Department calculates discretionary income has changed. Under the new standard, the Department will now compute a borrowers’ discretionary income as the difference between a borrower's adjusted gross income and 225% of the federal poverty guideline amount, instead of 150%. As a result, people enrolled in SAVE will have more of their income exempted from the calculation, and will thus have more affordable monthly payments—and more people will not need to pay anything at all.

The plan also ensures that borrowers who meet their monthly payments won’t see their balances grow due to unpaid interest.

If a borrower is unsure whether SAVE is the best repayment plan for them, they can use the Education Department’s Loan Simulator to calculate the best plan for them.

How does the website work?

Applicants can review the information on file—including their FSA ID and income—to see what SAVE might save them.

The Department of Ed estimates the application will take about 10 minutes to complete, though borrowers can pause and complete their application later.

Borrowers will be able to see a rough estimate of their monthly payments online. For example, a borrower who makes $60,000 annually and is single can expect to pay $227 per month toward their student loans.

Changes to the SAVE plan are expected to roll out in July 2024. Starting next summer, borrowers can expect automatic enrollment in an income-driven repayment plan if they are 75 days late on a payment, will automatically receive credit toward forgiveness for some periods of deferment and forbearance, and more.

What other measures can help borrowers?

Since the failure of Biden’s $20,000 loan forgiveness plan, the Education Department has announced new programs meant to help borrowers.

Part of that includes a “12 month on-ramp” to repayment plan, which will protect borrowers as they adjust to paying off their student loans again after the pandemic pause. Through the program, missed monthly payments will not be “considered delinquent, reported to credit bureaus, placed in default, or referred to debt collection agencies” from October 2023 through Sept. 30, 2024.

The Education Department also announced it is wiping out the student debt of more than 800,000 borrowers on July 14. It is also still reviewing federally managed borrower accounts to give borrowers credit on monthly payments that may have been previously ineligible, as part of the one-time account adjustment announced in April.

The Administration has also said it intends to pursue student loan forgiveness through the Higher Education Act.

