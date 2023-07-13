The US Federal Trade Commission has sent a request for information to startup OpenAI Inc. as part of a probe into its ChatGPT conversational AI bot, according to a person familiar with the request.

The document request was sent recently to the Microsoft Corp.-backed AI company seeking information on whether ChatGPT harms consumers, according to the person, who asked not to be named discussing a non-public investigation.

Read More: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Is Pushing Past Doubts on Artificial Intelligence

FTC Chair Lina Khan, who is set to appear before Congress Thursday, has raised concerns about AI, saying enforcers “need to be vigilant early” with transformative tools like artificial intelligence.

The Washington Post earlier reported on the FTC’s probe.

Contact us at letters@time.com.