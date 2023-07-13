Presented By

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Bot Probed by FTC Over Consumer Harms

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman speaks during an event at Keio University on June 12, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan.
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
By Anna Edgerton and Leah Nylen / Bloomberg
The US Federal Trade Commission has sent a request for information to startup OpenAI Inc. as part of a probe into its ChatGPT conversational AI bot, according to a person familiar with the request.

The document request was sent recently to the Microsoft Corp.-backed AI company seeking information on whether ChatGPT harms consumers, according to the person, who asked not to be named discussing a non-public investigation.

FTC Chair Lina Khan, who is set to appear before Congress Thursday, has raised concerns about AI, saying enforcers “need to be vigilant early” with transformative tools like artificial intelligence.

The Washington Post earlier reported on the FTC’s probe.

